Minneapolis, MN

Peyton Manning reveals stance on becoming NFL commissioner

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has no desire to succeed Roger Goodell as NFL commissioner. "I’m not qualified, in my opinion," Manning said on the subject while speaking with Mike Florio for an edition of the "Pro Football Talk PM" podcast. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos...
Report: Eagles looking to sign five-time Pro Bowl DL

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Dallas Cowboys Have a Mike McCarthy Problem

The Dallas Cowboys lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers after several questionable decisions by head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It seems that Dallas can’t get out of its own way, and part of the reason could very well be McCarthy himself.
DALLAS, TX
Former Packers TE calls for team to move on from embattled WR

Seemingly every member of the Green Bay Packers receiver group has come under fire at one point or another this season, and this week it’s Amari Rodgers’ turn. Rodgers had a rough go of things on special teams in Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, prompting former Packers tight end Tom Crabtree to question how much longer it would be before the team parts ways with the former third-round pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chicago Bears Sign Former First-Round Defensive End

The Chicago Bears added help to their defensive line. The Chicago Bears need help on the defensive line. The unit has been subpar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the Bears are graded dead last in the league in defensive pass rushing. The Bears added depth to the unit on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reacts to viral Jimmy Garoppolo, cheerleaders video

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has seen the viral video involving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo interacting with Golden State Warriors cheerleaders. "It's a normal thing," Shanahan said about Garoppolo receiving such attention during a Wednesday appearance on San Francisco sports radio station KNBR, as shared by Tzvi Machlin of The Spun. "I've been at fundraisers with him and it's a tough life he's got to live. I've seen it before though so it doesn't surprise me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Former Chicago Bears running back drafted to XFL

A former Chicago Bears running back found a new home. The Chicago Bears had a lot of talent in their preseason backfield at running back. The Chicago Bears kept David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, and rookie running back Trestan Ebner. In the preseason, the Bears tried out undrafted rookie free agent De’Montre Tuggle in the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
Former Braves top prospect has been designated for assignment

Especially in Atlanta, Toussaint really shined at times and looked like a guy who could be a frontline starter going forward. Now, he has been let go by the Angels. He could still be outrighted to the minor leagues after being removed from the 40-man roster, but I’d be willing to bet someone gambles on his potential. If someone can unlock him, they’re going to have a special player on their hands. Best of luck, Touki.
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft

Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
ATLANTA, GA
Steelers’ Legendary QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Emphatically Answered Fans Question About Whether He’d Consider Being An OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has struggled during the 2022 NFL season and fans have been less than enthusiastic about the offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. The Steelers have managed three victories this season and are 3-1 when they score 20 points or more. Pittsburgh fans on social media have been calling for a Steelers legendary signal caller to come out of retirement and take the offensive coordinator position.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Matt Eberflus hangs injured Bears player out to dry

Matt Eberflus isn’t going to let a little thing like an injury get in the way. Jaylon Johnson’s play against the Detroit Lions was trash. The third-year cornerback was already having a forgettable season heading into the Chicago Bears matchup against the Lions in Week 10. Against the Lions, Johnson was graded by Pro Football Focus as the Bears’ worst player on the field. Johnson was on the Bears’ Week 10 injury report. But head coach Matt Eberflus isn’t interested in hearing players’ excuses.
CHICAGO, IL
'Swag Opportunities': Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try

The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Eagles sign a two-time Pro Bowler to strengthen their run defense

The Philadelphia Eagles run defense just got some serious muscle up front. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph is joining the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Tim McManus. Joseph brings experience and much-needed depth to the interior defensive line. He will replace rookie sensation Jordan Davis,...
HOUSTON, PA
Former Steelers’ Receiver Antonio Brown Shares A Private Text Message Sent From Ben Roethlisberger

The duo of former Pittsburgh Steelers ‘ players, Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown was arguably one of the most dynamic and lethal quarterback to wide receiver combinations that the NFL has seen in the 21st century, and maybe ever. According to Statmuse, the two connected for 804 receptions, 10,768 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns through the air. There seemed to be magic occurring on the playing surface when the two took the field alongside one another, but the relationship eventually fizzled and many have wondered if it were at the fault of Brown or potentially an unexpected error by Roethlisberger.
PITTSBURGH, PA
2 Bold Predictions For 49ers Vs. Cardinals

After a 3-4 start, the San Francisco 49ers may be just starting to string together some momentum. They’ve won their last two games, and for the first time in a while, they’re almost completely healthy. Most believe that the 49ers have one of the NFL’s best collections of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL analyst blasts Bills over new stadium amid upcoming snowstorm

The NFL is monitoring a severe snowstorm expected to affect the Buffalo area this weekend with Sunday's game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills potentially being impacted. With the game potentially being moved, NFL analyst Warren Sharp made an interesting point as it pertains to the Bills' plan to...
BUFFALO, NY

