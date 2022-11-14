Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know Before the 121st Brawl of the Wild
The annual Brawl of the Wild game between Montana and Montana State is finally here! It has been a rollercoaster of a season for our University of Montana Grizzlies, but National Championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz began the season 5-0 and then quickly dropped three straight in heartbreaking...
Missoula Paddleheads Newman Named 2022 PBL MVP
The Missoula Paddleheads announced on Tuesday that star first baseman and designated hitter Jayson Newman, an integral part of Zootown's perennial championship-caliber team, had been named Most Valuable Player of the Pioneer Baseball League for the 2022 season. Newman led the league this year atop the leaderboards in the following...
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
Grizzly Fans Are Bitter About College Gameday and I Love It
Why can't we all be happy about a national college football show coming to Montana?. If you've been under a rock the past 48 hours, you might not know that ESPN's College Gameday is heading to Bozeman this Saturday, November 19th, for the 121st Brawl of the Wild. This marks the first time the show has ever visited a team in the Big Sky Conference, and the first time they'll be in Montana.
5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman
It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
Former Cat, Griz players from Butte recall Brawl of the Wild rivalry
Many players from both Montana State and Montana grew up with one another and were friends. But there are no friends during the Brawl of the Wild.
MSU Officials Hoping Cat Griz Attendees Refrain From Spicy “Cat Griz Chant”
You know the chant I'm referring to. It ends with "Go Cats Go!" Considering the nationally televised coverage Bozeman will be receiving this Saturday, it's not an unreasonable request. It's not just the biggest football game in Montana; this Saturday we've got big-time company in the house. ESPN's College GameDay...
Brawl of the Wild: Bigger than football, and bigger than a rivalry game
The annual Brawl of the Wild helps support the Missoula Food Bank and the American Red Cross with a local and friendly competition
Kids Go Wild For Montana Lady Griz Basketball School Day Game
How many fans were actually paying much attention to the game? Very few. How much did that matter? Not at all!. Over 5,300 western Montana school kids got treated to a women's college basketball game today, and if the decibel levels were any indication, they sure were having a good time. That the home team won the game was a bonus, but we're not sure how many in attendance actually noticed.
montanarightnow.com
Your pick: Who should be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's tradition! When ESPN College GameDay comes to town, a celebrity guest is chosen to pick who they think will win the game. It hasn't been announced yet who will be selected for Saturday's show in Bozeman. We want to know who you think should be the...
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
montanarightnow.com
Popular Butte sports bar shares important role in Brawl of the Wild
BUTTE, Mont. -- As the middle ground between Missoula and Bozeman, Butte plays an important role in the Brawl of the Wild. And that role includes finding a bite to eat. Perhaps no spot uptown has more prominent relations with the Cats and the Griz than Metals Sports Bar & Grill.
montanarightnow.com
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
MSU calls for snow removal help at Bobcat Stadium
Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help removing snow from seats at Bobcat Stadium.
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula
Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
