USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
Last time Seattle had a bye this late it was also leading the NFC West at the time. That 2013 season ended with Super Bowl rings.
KING-5
'Quite a spectacle': Paul Silvi on his trip to Munich to cover the Seahawks
SEATTLE — This is probably as good a time as any to look back at my trip to Munich and outside of the first half of the Seahawks game, it was very memorable. I should preface this by saying I'm not a world traveler - far from it. The thought of a 10-hour flight to anywhere is tough for me to endure. You've seen that kid on the plane with his handheld video game, toys, juice box, and crackers. That's me. But at 58 years old, I've upgraded to movies, magazines, Chex Mix, candy and soda. And keep'em coming.
Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders
The Denver Broncos are breaking out their Color Rush uniforms for Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. This will be the second time the Broncos have worn a full alternate uniform this season. Earlier this year, Denver defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football while wearing their all-blue alternate.
Tri-City Herald
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
KING-5
Even in an off week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says a break from football isn't in his DNA
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have arguably been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. They’re on top of the NFC West with a record of 6-4, and as they hit their bye week, they've earned a mini vacation. Head coach Pete Carroll told KING 5 this...
