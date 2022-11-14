ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

'Quite a spectacle': Paul Silvi on his trip to Munich to cover the Seahawks

SEATTLE — This is probably as good a time as any to look back at my trip to Munich and outside of the first half of the Seahawks game, it was very memorable. I should preface this by saying I'm not a world traveler - far from it. The thought of a 10-hour flight to anywhere is tough for me to endure. You've seen that kid on the plane with his handheld video game, toys, juice box, and crackers. That's me. But at 58 years old, I've upgraded to movies, magazines, Chex Mix, candy and soda. And keep'em coming.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos to wear Color Rush uniform against Raiders

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their Color Rush uniforms for Sunday’s showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. This will be the second time the Broncos have worn a full alternate uniform this season. Earlier this year, Denver defeated the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 on Sunday Night Football while wearing their all-blue alternate.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll

The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy