wcn247.com
Feds look into treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has announced a civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Thursday that the investigation will focus on whether adults with mentally illnesses are wrongly institutionalized in settings such as psychiatric treatment centers rather than community-based settings. The investigation comes as the Justice Department is conducting similar investigations in Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Minneapolis and Phoenix. Spokespeople for Gov. Kevin Stitt and for police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A city spokesperson said a statement would be released Thursday afternoon.
wcn247.com
Louisiana governor apologizes for 1972 deaths of 2 students
Fifty years after two students were shot and killed by a law enforcement officer during a protest at Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s governor has signed a formal apology for their unjust killings. The fatal shooting of Leonard Brown and Denver Smith occurred Nov. 16, 1972, after weeks of demonstrations by students protesting poor funding, inadequate services and the disparity of educational opportunities in the state. As a result, then-Gov. Edwin Edwards sent police officers to break up the protests, The Advocate reported. At that time Brown and Smith, both 20, were fatally shot by a still-unidentified officer. No one was ever prosecuted for the killings.
wcn247.com
US gives protections to rare Midwest bird as prairie suffers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
wcn247.com
Beshear defends legality of his action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’s confident he’s on solid legal ground in allowing Kentuckians suffering from severe conditions to legally possess medical marijuana. The Democratic governor on Thursday defended that as a viable alternative to addictive medications in a state ravaged by the opioid crisis. Beshear's comments followed a backlash from prominent Republicans. They say Beshear overstepped his legal authority with the executive order he signed Tuesday. The order will enable Kentucky residents to possess up to 8 ounces of medical marijuana for use for specified medical conditions, provided the cannabis is purchased legally in other states.
wcn247.com
Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.
wcn247.com
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh announced that his office has completed a 463-page report on the investigation, which began in 2019. He filed a motion in Baltimore Circuit Court to make the report public. Court permission is required to make the report public, because it contains information from grand jury subpoenas. It’s unclear when the court could make a decision.
wcn247.com
Republican Boebert's lead shrinks in Colorado US House race
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s lead shrank against Democrat Adam Frisch in the tight race for a U.S. House seat representing a largely rural swath of Colorado. Boebert, a conservative firebrand, saw her lead fall to about 615 votes with new results Thursday. The race is being closely watched across the country as Republicans try to bolster their advantage in the U.S. House after winning back control Wednesday night with a narrow majority. Boebert is a Trump loyalist who gained widespread notoriety and a spot on the so-called “MAGA Squad” with her combative style. The current margin puts the race within the threshold that would trigger a mandatory recount in the district.
wcn247.com
North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion. The appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board says that's an 18% increase from last year. Officials say the increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas prices and sustained production over the past year. The report examined about 9,000 wells in which the state holds an interest. That's about half of those operating in the state. In the fiscal year that ended in June, North Dakota received a record $464 million in royalties from state-owned minerals.
wcn247.com
Mississippi sets execution date for 21-year death row inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has set an execution date for an inmate who has been on death row for 21 years after his appeals and legal challenges were unsuccessful. The Mississippi Supreme Court granted a motion from the state Thursday in the case of Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. The execution date is Dec. 14. Loden's attorney objected, citing his ongoing challenge to the state's lethal injection protocol. But the court ruled that Loden has exhausted his legal options to try to avoid being put to death.
wcn247.com
2 Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime in white man's beating
HONOLULU (AP) — A jury has found two Native Hawaiian men guilty of a hate crime for the 2014 beating of a white man. Christopher Kunzelman says he was beaten while trying to fix up a home he purchased in a remote Maui village. He says his attackers, Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr., told him no white people would ever live there. Defense attorneys did not deny the attack but said it wasn't a hate crime. They say the men were not motivated by race but by Kunzelman's disrespectful and entitled attitude. Both men pleaded guilty to charges in state court, and the federal trial was only to determine if they were guilty of a hate crime.
wcn247.com
St. Thomas enjoys big jump to FCS after boot from D3 league
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The transition for St. Thomas from Division III to the Football Championship Subdivision in college football has been a success. The Tommies are 9-1 in their second season after going 7-3 last year. They have clinched at least a share of the Pioneer Football League championship. They play at Butler this weekend with a chance to win it outright. St. Thomas was kicked out of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2019 for being too dominant. The Tommies in 2021 became the first school to move all of its sports teams from Division III to Division I at once.
