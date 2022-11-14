On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mayor Michael B. Hancock honored a dozen projects during the 2022 Mayor’s Design Awards ceremony at the Studio Loft of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. “Throughout my time in office, we have celebrated many creative, committed individuals who lift up our city through good design, and honoring their work is always one of my favorite occasions of the year,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This year’s winning projects continue a wonderful tradition of demonstrating how design can advance key city goals like housing, sustainability and economic development while celebrating our city’s identity, history and culture.”

