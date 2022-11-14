Read full article on original website
Mayor Michael B. Hancock Honors Denver’s 2022 Design Award Winners
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mayor Michael B. Hancock honored a dozen projects during the 2022 Mayor’s Design Awards ceremony at the Studio Loft of the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. “Throughout my time in office, we have celebrated many creative, committed individuals who lift up our city through good design, and honoring their work is always one of my favorite occasions of the year,” said Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “This year’s winning projects continue a wonderful tradition of demonstrating how design can advance key city goals like housing, sustainability and economic development while celebrating our city’s identity, history and culture.”
South Florida and New York-Based Investment and Development Firm Opens Denver Office
BH3 Management, a South Florida and New York-based real estate investment and development firm led by Co-CEOs Gregory Freedman and Daniel Lebensohn, is expanding its company and real estate interests into Denver. The company has signed an office lease at 162 Adams Street in Cherry Creek North and anticipates its five-person team will double within a year.
Koelbel and Company Announce Groundbreaking of New Multifamily Project in Aurora
Tempo Nine Mile, a new 255-unit market-rate multifamily project — part of the 22-acre The Point at Nine Mile master plan — has broken ground at the northeast corner of Parker Road and Peoria Street in Aurora. The project is a joint venture between Draper and Kramer, Koelbel and Company, Mile High Development, and Urban Roots Development, Inc., and was made possible through a further partnership with the City of Aurora and the Aurora Urban Renewal Authority.
GH Phipps and Ramirez Hospitality Group Break Ground on Los Dos Potrillos Castle Rock
GH Phipps and Ramirez Hospitality group recently celebrated the groundbreaking for the Los Dos Potrillos restaurant in Castle Rock. GH Phipps’ Special Projects Group was awarded the project. Ely Architecture will serve as the architect. The new, 8,2000-square-foot, $4.7 million Mexican restaurant consists of over-ex earthwork, a slab-on-grade foundation...
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023
Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
