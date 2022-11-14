ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fluffy Snowflakes Falls on Oklahoma

It's looking a lot like winter, in Oklahoma. The Sooner State saw big fluffy snowflakes falling on the town of Hinton, that's about 50 miles west of Oklahoma City. About two to four inches of heavy, wet snow fell as residents made their way around town. A storm system brought...
HINTON, OK
News On 6

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area

A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
CHICKASHA, OK
wdnonline.com

WRH reports one new case of campylobacter this week

Weatherford still is seeing cases of campylobacter as Weatherford Regional Hospital is reporting 28 positive cases since October 1 and one new case since November 8. Oklahoma food suppliers have said it is highly unlikely campylobacter is in food because of how frequently it is tested. Local restaurant owners have...
WEATHERFORD, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder

EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

