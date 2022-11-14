Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fluffy Snowflakes Falls on Oklahoma
It's looking a lot like winter, in Oklahoma. The Sooner State saw big fluffy snowflakes falling on the town of Hinton, that's about 50 miles west of Oklahoma City. About two to four inches of heavy, wet snow fell as residents made their way around town. A storm system brought...
News On 6
Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of News 9 Viewing Area
A winter storm watch has been issued Sunday night for several counties in Oklahoma ahead of expected snow Monday. Counties included in the watch are Ellis, Roger Mills, Dewey, Custer, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Grady. The watch is set to last until 6 p.m. Monday. ***. Snow is back in...
kswo.com
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Bacterial illness in western Oklahoma leaves state officials searching for source
Those bacteria can cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and muscle aches. That’s what people in Hydro—about 60 miles west of Oklahoma City— and its surrounding towns started experiencing a few weeks ago. The Oklahoma Department of Health said it’s working with local partners to pinpoint the...
KOCO
Police in Chickasha investigate after homeowner shoots man trying to get inside
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Police in Chickasha are investigating after a homeowner shot a man who was trying to get inside. Chickasha police are now doing a homicide investigation after they said a man was shot right in the doorway of a house. "When our officers arrived, they found that...
Chickasha Police: Homeowner shoots, kills man attempting to enter house
The Chickasha Police Department says it's actively investigating a homicide Tuesday afternoon.
kswo.com
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
wdnonline.com
WRH reports one new case of campylobacter this week
Weatherford still is seeing cases of campylobacter as Weatherford Regional Hospital is reporting 28 positive cases since October 1 and one new case since November 8. Oklahoma food suppliers have said it is highly unlikely campylobacter is in food because of how frequently it is tested. Local restaurant owners have...
Illness Outbreak has Health Department seeking public help
Officials say they are still seeing illness in the area and continue to investigate the cause in Custer and Caddo areas.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
yukonprogressnews.com
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
