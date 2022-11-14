ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaren Jackson Jr. one step closer to making return to Memphis Grizzlies

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
A Jaren Jackson Jr. return is near.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward is listed as questionable ahead of Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Jackson has missed the first 14 games this season after undergoing a procedure on his right foot in the offseason.

Ja Morant did not play on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, but he's not listed on the injury report and should be good to go. Desmond Bane is listed as doubtful, so his chances of playing Tuesday are slimmer than the aforementioned players.

Jackson's return will not only solidify the starting five, but the Grizzlies could move Santi Aldama to the bench. Aldama has been one of the bigger surprises

BACKCOURT DEVELOPMENT:Ja Morant and Desmond Bane show their growth against the Minnesota Timberwolves

GRIZZLIES PODCAST:How the looming return of Jaren Jackson Jr. impacts the Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson led the NBA in blocks last season and made first-team all-defense. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in a career-high 78 regular season games.

The Grizzlies, however, continued to list Desmond Bane as doubtful due to toe soreness. He missed Sunday's loss to the Washington Wizards.

Ja Morant, who also missed the Wizards game, was not listed on this injury report and should play against the Pelicans.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

