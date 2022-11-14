Warriors vs. Spurs Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are looking for a win vs. the San Antonio Spurs

Still winless on the road this season, the Golden State Warriors will be happy to head back home on Monday evening for a date with the San Antonio Spurs. It has been an incredibly rough start to the season for the defending champs, and they are looking to get back on track against a team that has played better than many expected they would to start the season.

For the Warriors, their injury report looks the way that many expected it would on the last half of a back to back. With the expected absences of Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr., the Warriors will also be without Klay Thompson, who likely will not play in any back to backs this season.

Steph Curry was asked after the loss to Sacramento if he had any plans to sit out on this last half of a back to back, and he said no. The superstar point guard will be playing in this game vs. the Spurs.

For San Antonio, they will be without Malaki Branham, Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, and Blake Wesley. The team has been a tough matchup for anybody this season, and while they do not have the star power they once had, they are playing inspired basketball.

The Warriors are in desperate need of wins, and will look to pick one up against the Spurs on Monday.

