Faribault, MN

GALLERY: Faribault sees first major snowfall of the season

By Colton Kemp
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Mark Quinlan broke out his winter shovel for the first time this season on Monday. In a small-town fashion, he volunteers to shovel his neighbors’ driveway while they’re at work and their kids are at school.

Winter Hazard Awareness Week had a fitting first day in Faribault and across much of Minnesota. A few inches of snow covered Faribault streets. Rice County was included in the National Weather Service’s first winter-weather advisory.

A Rice County Highway Department worker said snow plows and road-salt crews were up just before the sun, so they could get the roadways clear before many folks headed into work.

Although there were some slippery roads and a few spinouts, a sergeant at the Faribault Police Department said they hadn’t seen many crashes around the city. Still, he said drivers needed remain careful on the usual suspects, like hills, curves and intersections.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional light snowfall with some accumulation Tuesday, followed by plummeting temperatures on Thursday.

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
