Breckenridge, CO

Summit Daily News

Summit County commissioners agree on license caps for short-term rentals

The Summit Board of County Commissioners has decided to cap short-term rental licenses in unincorporated Summit County, which means areas outside of town limits. In October, commissioners received short-term rental regulation suggestions made by planning commissions from each of Summit County’s four basins — Ten Mile, Snake River, Upper Blue and Lower Blue. The responses suggested that there should be a cap on short-term rentals.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Westword

DPS Boardmembers Trade Anti-Blackness, Retaliation Charges After School-Closures Meeting

Members of the Board of Education for Denver Public Schools are slated to vote on a controversial plan to close and consolidate five low-attendance schools at a meeting today, November 17. But the session will take place against the backdrop of renewed conflict between board president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán and vice president Auon'tai M. Anderson following an incident that took place during a marathon November 14 public-comments session about the shutdown strategy.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver City Council overrides mayor veto

Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins

The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
FORT COLLINS, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023

Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration

The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
CBS Denver

Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies

The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Some parents angry over decision to eliminate Jefferson County neighborhood schools

No amount of planning could have prepared Zak Merten for the hall of mirrors which has become his son Everett’s kindergarten year. Eight years ago, Merten and his wife, Millie, bought a home with a forethought for family. It is just a couple of block walk from Lakewood’s Molholm Elementary. Perfect? Not quite. Once the Mertens had kids, they decided their neighborhood school was not a good fit, so they...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals

A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Registration now open for 9th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K

Registration is now open for the ninth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24. Presented by The Steadman Clinic and Philippon Research Institute, the Frisco Turkey Day 5K is open to all ages and usually draws over 1,000 participants clad in Thanksgiving themed costumes. The race begins and...
FRISCO, CO
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Denver to Breckenridge Scary?

Located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the western US, Breckenridge is a popular drive out from Colorado's state capital Denver. As it is just a short hop out of the city, Breckenridge is a top choice for those looking to enjoy winter sports in a stunning alpine setting close to Denver; or for picture-perfect scenic hikes in the warmer months.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

