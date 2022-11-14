Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Summit County commissioners agree on license caps for short-term rentals
The Summit Board of County Commissioners has decided to cap short-term rental licenses in unincorporated Summit County, which means areas outside of town limits. In October, commissioners received short-term rental regulation suggestions made by planning commissions from each of Summit County’s four basins — Ten Mile, Snake River, Upper Blue and Lower Blue. The responses suggested that there should be a cap on short-term rentals.
Starbucks workers plan strikes at 100 US stores, 4 in Colorado
DENVER — Starbucks workers at more than 100 U.S. stores say they're going on strike Thursday in what would be the largest labor action since a campaign to unionize the company’s stores began late last year. The walkouts are scheduled to coincide with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day,...
Summit Daily News
Nearly a week after ballots were counted, Clerk and Recorder-elect Stacey Nell accepts full-time position with town of Frisco
By Election Day, Nov. 8, 65% of Summit County voters cast ballots for Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. However, the county is now searching for her replacement now that Nell has accepted a full-time position with the town of Frisco. “This is an...
Westword
DPS Boardmembers Trade Anti-Blackness, Retaliation Charges After School-Closures Meeting
Members of the Board of Education for Denver Public Schools are slated to vote on a controversial plan to close and consolidate five low-attendance schools at a meeting today, November 17. But the session will take place against the backdrop of renewed conflict between board president Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán and vice president Auon'tai M. Anderson following an incident that took place during a marathon November 14 public-comments session about the shutdown strategy.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
KDVR.com
Denver City Council overrides mayor veto
Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Denver City Council chose to override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto to spend funds on safer pedestrian crossings. Alex Rose reports. Snowy commute up in the foothills. The foothills near Boulder...
Westword
Stay Away: Greenwood Village Motel Ordinance Shut the Door on Sue Sanders
On July 22, Steve Naus met Sue Sanders for lunch at the Beau Jo's in Evergreen, where she was living in her car. With a deep — and depressing — discussion on the menu, their lunch began at noon, and the two friends stayed until about five o'clock in the afternoon.
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
milehighcre.com
Denver’s Tallest Mass Timber Building Set to Break Ground in 2023
Denver’s tallest mass timber building will break ground in July 2023, Denver-based Tres Birds announced today. Situated in the RiNo Arts District, the 12-story multifamily building named “Return to Form” will be located at 3495 Wynkoop Street and will include 84 dwelling units including four penthouse units, 32 two-bedroom units, 32 one-bedroom units, and 16 studio units. Four of the units will be affordable as defined by the City of Denver.
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
Denver International Airport begins construction of new security area
Denver International Airport will begin construction of a security checkpoint on the northeast side of Level 6 this week, resulting in multiple closures in and outside the Jeppesen Terminal until the project's projected completion in 2026. The expansion is part of the $1.3 billion Great Hall Completion Project, which began...
Summit Daily News
Race of the Santas and Moose March now open for registration
The town of Breckenridge is hosting Race of the Santas on Saturday, Dec. 3. Registration is now open and will close on race day at 8 a.m. The race starts in front of the Canteen Tap House and then finishes in Blue River Plaza. The race spans 3,780 feet, which is just over two-thirds of a mile. In order to kickstart the holiday season, participants are encouraged to dress up as Santa or in other festive wear. Custom Ullr helmets will be given to top three male and female racers.
Beloved Lakewood K-9 unit dog Loki dies
The Lakewood community bid farewell to the late K-9 unit dog Loki of Lakewood Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Lakewood PD Facebook post, Loki died after an unexpected medical emergency in the evening. "Loki was not only an incredible police dog, but a loyal friend to all of us," Lakewood PD shared in its post. "Our hearts are with K9 Loki's partner Agent Wright tonight. You were a good boy Loki. We know you'll get all the treats in doggy heaven."
Denver International Airport proposes to triple rental charge
Denver International Airport wants to nearly triple a daily rental car charge that out-of-town customers typically pay. Customers currently pay pay $2.15 per day for the Customer Facility Charge, which airport officials said is among the lowest in the country. Airport officials propose to increase that amount to $6 per...
Some parents angry over decision to eliminate Jefferson County neighborhood schools
No amount of planning could have prepared Zak Merten for the hall of mirrors which has become his son Everett’s kindergarten year. Eight years ago, Merten and his wife, Millie, bought a home with a forethought for family. It is just a couple of block walk from Lakewood’s Molholm Elementary. Perfect? Not quite. Once the Mertens had kids, they decided their neighborhood school was not a good fit, so they...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
KDVR.com
Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race
The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
Summit Daily News
Registration now open for 9th annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K
Registration is now open for the ninth annual Frisco Turkey Day 5K on Thursday, Nov. 24. Presented by The Steadman Clinic and Philippon Research Institute, the Frisco Turkey Day 5K is open to all ages and usually draws over 1,000 participants clad in Thanksgiving themed costumes. The race begins and...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Denver to Breckenridge Scary?
Located in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the western US, Breckenridge is a popular drive out from Colorado's state capital Denver. As it is just a short hop out of the city, Breckenridge is a top choice for those looking to enjoy winter sports in a stunning alpine setting close to Denver; or for picture-perfect scenic hikes in the warmer months.
'Arctic Airmass' incoming: Below-zero temps, big snow expected on Colorado's Front Range
Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the cities of Boulder, Fort Collins, and Golden over the next 24 hours, likely to impact evening and morning commutes. UPDATE: Some mapping now shows up to 12 inches in Boulder. According to the National Weather Service, an "arctic airmass" will...
Comments / 0