Oklahoma State

Comments / 10

NannasBananas
3d ago

well SOMEbody needs to save these kids from Frankenstein drs., the Biden Administration, pay-for-play Childrens Hospitals & attention seeking parents....and life altering, irreversible, medical decisions they are NOT mentally equipped to make. Yes. I said that.

Ʀutao ʟarsen
2d ago

no one's restricting anything for them. they are welcome to participate in their biological genders sports, bathrooms and so forth. the 5 trans kids of Oklahoma don't get to step on our rights. keep them out of our changing rooms, locker rooms, sports, bathrooms. we used to call them female Impersonators and that's what they still are.

