Read full article on original website
NannasBananas
3d ago
well SOMEbody needs to save these kids from Frankenstein drs., the Biden Administration, pay-for-play Childrens Hospitals & attention seeking parents....and life altering, irreversible, medical decisions they are NOT mentally equipped to make. Yes. I said that.
Reply(2)
4
Ʀutao ʟarsen
2d ago
no one's restricting anything for them. they are welcome to participate in their biological genders sports, bathrooms and so forth. the 5 trans kids of Oklahoma don't get to step on our rights. keep them out of our changing rooms, locker rooms, sports, bathrooms. we used to call them female Impersonators and that's what they still are.
Reply(1)
2
Related
KOCO
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma's, OCPD's response to mental health crises
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department. A news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in...
kosu.org
'It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting': Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KTUL
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an...
readfrontier.org
Even with millions in outside spending, an Oklahoma Democrat couldn’t win a statewide race. Now what?
With former Republican Joy Hofmeister running for governor, Oklahoma Democrats thought 2022 was their year, but it wasn’t. Oklahoma Democrats have until now focused the majority of their resources on unwinnable governor’s races at the expense of down-ticket candidates who have better chances of success. Republicans have dominated...
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
kosu.org
Oklahoma online portal leads to influx of complaints to state education officials
A new reporting system launched in late October allows Oklahomans to report problems at schools. The new system has led to an increase in complaints, according to the State Department of Education. The new portal system, Awareity, allows anyone to report an issue in schools on a wide range of...
KOCO
Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
okcfox.com
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
Survey: Oklahoma sees decrease in risky behavior among high school students
The Oklahoma State Department of Health has released a survey on the health and behavior of Oklahoma high school students.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers continue push to eliminate grocery tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of only 13 states with a grocery tax, but that could soon be changing as more and more lawmakers show a willingness to eliminate it. One shopper at Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa said she's seen her grocery bill steadily increase along with inflation.
KTUL
Oklahoma celebrates 115th year of statehood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On November 16, 1907, Oklahoma was granted statehood and became the 46th state of the union. The land that makes up modern-day Oklahoma was added to the United States as part of the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. Throughout the 19th century, the U.S. government relocated...
KOCO
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
Report: Oklahoma City sees one of the highest rent increases in the nation
A new report shows Oklahoma City had one of the biggest increases in rent among the 50 most populous metros nationwide in the month of October.
KOCO
Woman on billboard in Stillwater hopes to raise awareness for victimized children
STILLWATER, Okla. — A woman on a billboard in Stillwater overnight hopes to raise awareness for a child advocacy center. Sharyl Pickens will be 40 feet up until 7 p.m. Thursday night. For 36 hours in total, she will be up on that billboard raising awareness for victimized children.
Oklahoma’s homeless camp problems cause headache for property owners
Oklahoma City’s homelessness problem appears to be causing headaches for some property owners.
KOCO
Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters have approved several major initiatives through state questions. An Oklahoma lawmaker is sounding the alarm on a proposal that he said would make it harder for voters to pass these measures in the future. Oklahoma voters have used their power to enact sweeping policy change over the past few years.
KOCO
Twenty-three returning, newly elected senators take Oath of Office in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Twenty-three returning and newly elected senators took the oath of office in Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon. Of that group, a handful were sworn in for the first time. Eight incoming members, all Republicans from across the state, were sworn in alongside some returning senators. Friends and...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
KOCO
Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who has the right to make gaming compacts with Oklahoma tribes?. That’s the focus of a new argument posed in a legal fight between the governor and four of Oklahoma’s largest tribes. This was a big deal back in 2020 because Stitt entered into...
Comments / 10