ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week

Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
HURON, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

kota kevn forecast

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline

RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Car thefts up in Rapid City and owners sometimes aid in the crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department released a report comparing crime numbers from October 2022 to the previous October. The rate of stolen cars was up 27% in October when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Car theft is a crime of opportunity, and as the weather gets colder, this type of behavior tends to increase.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Accumulating snow for some this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police investigating robbery involving social media sale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A future change to South Dakota election laws possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy