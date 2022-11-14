Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
35 photos of snowfall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
KELOLAND TV
Sun Country to add non-stop between Rapid City and Minneapolis/St. Paul
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun Country will add a flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Rapid City starting in June of 2023, the company announced on Tuesday. The service will start on June, 19, 2023. It will operate on Mondays and Fridays. The route between MSP International Airport and...
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
KELOLAND TV
RCP&E changes plan on federal rail grant request
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota railroad’s application for a federal grant will now be limited to building a new locomotive shop in Huron. Jerry Vest explained the latest version of the Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern plan Wednesday to the South Dakota Railroad Board. Vest said...
newscenter1.tv
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
KELOLAND TV
Breezy and cold this weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Thursday, November 17
SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — We have had light snow showers throughout the day. We will see very little accumulation out of these snow flurries. Winds are on the strong side from the northwest keeping our temperatures on the cold side. Temperatures reaching into the teens and up to the mid 20s for the afternoon.
kotatv.com
kota kevn forecast
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport adding new airline
RAPID CITY, S.D – Rapid City Regional Airport announced Wednesday that Sun Country Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights between Minneapolis, Minnesota (MSP) and Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) starting in June 2023. Sun Country will operate two flights per week, with each flight seating 186 on a Boeing...
kotatv.com
Car thefts up in Rapid City and owners sometimes aid in the crime
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, the Rapid City Police Department released a report comparing crime numbers from October 2022 to the previous October. The rate of stolen cars was up 27% in October when compared to the same time frame in 2021. Car theft is a crime of opportunity, and as the weather gets colder, this type of behavior tends to increase.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: It’s snowing in the Black Hills! Show us what it looks like where you are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Unexpectedly heavy snow made roads slick but the scenery beautiful in the Black Hills Tuesday morning. By 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, Randy in Cheyenne Crossing said he’d gotten 12″ of snow since midday Monday. We’d love to see what it looks like where you...
KEVN
Rapid City woman in mourning after the loss of her cat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A woman is in grief after finding her cat bloodied and wounded after getting shot by a pellet gun in Rapid City. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department urges caution when purchasing through online marketplaces
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in Star Village at around 5:25 p.m. Nov. 13, to take a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. While speaking to the reporting party, police learned they had attempted to...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow for some this week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigating robbery involving social media sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are on the lookout after a social media sale turned robbery Sunday evening. Police say the 2 people involved agreed to meet outside a building in northeast Rapid City. They went inside the building, then the seller pulled out a gun....
county17.com
Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for planting explosives in 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
kotatv.com
From the backyard to the pros, two Rapid City cornhole players make it to the big leagues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cornhole, bags, or bean bags. Whatever you call it, a group of people from Rapid City have mastered this fast-growing sport; and two members of the team recently signed to go pro with the American Cornhole League (ACL). “You want the lead. You want the...
kotatv.com
A future change to South Dakota election laws possible
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is 1 of 6 states that don’t conduct a post-election audit. The Pennington County Board of Commissioners is trying to open a discussion with lawmakers in Pierre to enact changes to South Dakota election laws in the 2023 legislative session. In a...
