Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
