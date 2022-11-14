Read full article on original website
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Summit County hosting Rail Trail open house in Coalville Monday
Summit County is hosting an open house in Coalville Monday to get resident input on the future of the Rail Trail. Monday’s meeting is part of a second round of public feedback that will help the county’s planning department polish its plan for the nearly 30 mile trail.
Jeremy Ranch closes Thursday due to power outage; kids plan to swarm Woodward
A text from the school district went out at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, letting Jeremy Ranch families know that school was cancelled. Parents reported happy children and jealous siblings who still had to head off to other campuses. The district said a power outage had caused the closure, and families said...
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
