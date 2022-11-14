Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Files for Interesting New Trademarks In Possible Hint at Her Future
Sasha Banks recently filed to trademark several terms, which are fueling the rumor mill on her potential pro wrestling future outside of WWE. The names were filed for on November 10, by trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins, on behalf of what appears to be Banks’ new company created back in August, Soulnado Inc.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Files for “Iron Survivor” Trademark, Possible New Show In the Works?
WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name this past week. The “Iron Survivor Challenge” use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing indicates that this may be some new show or digital series in the works. The use description reads like this:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Dolla Says His End Goal Is To Be The Host Of The Tonight Show
WWE star Top Dolla was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Hit Row member discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” and how his end goal is to become the new host of the Tonight Show, something he believes he can achieve after climbing the ranks in the pro-wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Bring More Eyes To The WWE Product, Talks Potentially Being In A Movie With John Cena Or The Rock
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, which included the EST’s thoughts on bringing more eyes to the product, like potentially working as an actor, where she hopes to share the screen with The Rock or John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Talks Being Medically Cleared To Wrestle, Wanting Sasha Banks Match
Saraya made an appearance on Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics and promote AEW Full Gear where she will wrestle Britt Baker in her first match since December 2017. Here are the highlights:. Sasha Banks being one of the first people she informed that she was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Same City as WWE Doctor, Orton’s Wife Indicates Hospital Stay
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Addresses Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett issued the challenge for AEW Full Gear to Sting and Darby Allin, and it was accepted. Jarrett pushed his group, which included Satnam Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal. Jarrett made fun of Braun Strowman and WWE while praised Singh for his strength...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Details, New Matches Revealed for the Over Drive Go-Home Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced more matches for tomorrow’s Over Drive go-home edition of Impact on AXS. Impact will be headlined by Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy match between Eric Young and Sami Callihan. Regarding the Double Jeopardy match, Impact noted in their official preview: “The intense rivalry between Eric...
wrestlingheadlines.com
TNT to Air Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special
TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special this week. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air at 11pm ET on TNT, after the go-home edition of AEW Rampage goes off the air. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live on Saturday, November 19, from...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Match Announced For GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a new match for its Americaz Most Wanted event. Pagano will face off against Joey Janela at the show event on December 16th at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, which will air live on FITE+:. Nick Gage, El Hijo del Vikingo,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Nick Aldis Opens Up On His Post-NWA Plans
Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis stated in his Sportskeeda interview that he intends to look into free agency and pushed back on claims that he was working an angle with the NWA to get a better deal elsewhere. As noted, Aldis has been suspended by the NWA after making...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He and Bret Hart Did the Legendary Iron Man Match, Their Current Relationship
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mick Foley Names Wrestlers He Believes Had The Best Working Punches
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. *New NWA Champion Tyrus to appear. *NWA TV champion Jordan Clearwater’s first title defense vs. Mims. *Aron Stevens cs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Offers Contract to Indie Veteran After Dynamite, News on Darius Martin’s AEW Return
AEW has offered a contract to veteran pro wrestler AR Fox. Wednesday’s Full Gear go-home edition of AEW Dynamite saw Fox team with Top Flight for a loss to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As seen below, Lexy Nair interviewed Fox, Darius Martin and Dante Martin after the match. She asked Fox how it felt to make his Dynamite debut.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Wants to Make Pro Wrestling Hot Again, Big Things to Come If He Wins the AEW World Title
MJF recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, where he will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event. MJF was asked what fans should expect in Saturday’s title defense. “Expect history being made. Expect the crowning...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mystery Man Sends New Cryptic Rhyme to WWE NXT, Reveal on Next Week’s Show?
The mysterious Scrypts has delivered another cryptic warning to WWE NXT, and it looks like he may show his face next week. Tonight’s NXT episode featured the 4th voicemail from the mystery man. Scrypts referenced the graffiti scene from last week, and said. The latest rhyme went like this:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
On November 10, 2022, WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name under a number of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. The new application is for the name Oba Femi, per the USPTO listing. According to the listing, the trademark description is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration is...
Comments / 0