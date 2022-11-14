Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Unlimited Wine & Fun: Estes Park’s 2022 Holiday Wine Festival
Into their 3rd event, they'll be bringing in over a dozen wineries, over 100 different wines, along with the Big Man himself. The holidays are meant for good times, and this fits right into that category in one of Colorado's prettiest places for the holidays. There's something so "classy" and...
Celebrate the Holiday Season at Blossoms of Light in Colorado
It's time to start getting festive here in Colorado and there's a perfect event that will have your spirits soaring. According to a press release from the Denver Botanic Gardens, Blossoms of Light is returning to York St. from November 18, 2022, to January 7, 2023, from 4:30 PM to 9 PM each evening.
glendalecherrycreek.com
Dark Shadow Cast Over Larimer Square’s Future
Loss Of Larimer Looms As New Owner Runs Restaurants, Retailers Out Of The Historic Heart, Soul Of Downtown Denver. Larimer Square — the Mile High City’s first historic district — first landed on the National Trust for Historic Place’s list of “most endangered historic places” in 2018. As 2022 draws to an end, a steady stream of restaurants and retailers on the city’s oldest commercial block have disclosed they are closing their doors.
Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions
An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
Light Up NoCo in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Colorado Eagles To Give Away 2,000 Free Cowbells Friday Night
It's a 20-year Colorado tradition, and it will continue this Friday night at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado. The world-famous Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night is back!. Colorado Eagles Cowbell Night 2022. Having been the In-Arena Host for the Colorado Eagles since their 10th season, I'm extremely familiar with...
A Winter Weather Advisory Has Been Issued for Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado could see its first sizable snowstorm of the season and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory ahead of the storm. Snow could start falling as early as 5 a.m. Thursday morning in parts of Northern Colorado. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Fort Collins, Loveland,...
Breaking News: Winter Storm Warning Issued in Fort Collins
Get out the boots, coats, and snow shovels. Up to eight inches of snow is forecasted by the National Weather Service within the next 24 hours in Fort Collins. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Fort Collins, valid until November 18 at 9 am. Snow...
Here are the Denver spots where the most snow crashes happen
Unsurprisingly, crashes happen everywhere but are commonly clustered on major arterials and freeway intersections.
Celebrity Chef to Bring Famous Taco to Fort Collins Restaurant
Fans of celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsey and Bobby Flay know there's nothing more exciting than trying their signature cuisine. Chefs like these don't often bring their star status to Northern Colorado, but now, Fort Collins residents have the chance to try some famous food. Chef Troy Guard, owner of...
5280.com
It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries
I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
See Why this Hike is One of the Most Iconic in Colorado
Colorado is known for many things, but one of the most significant things about our great state is the abundance of beautiful natural landmarks. The state of Colorado is filled with world-class ski mountains, unmatched river rafting, and of course, plenty of natural wonders that make for some of the best hiking around.
Winter weather advisories in effect Thursday for snow, cold
Get ready for another round of snow Thursday in the Denver metro area, along with the coldest temperatures of the season so far, as winter weather advisories go into effect Thursday.
Snow forecast: Timing, totals, temperatures for Thursday
The Pinpoint Weather Team says more snow is moving into the state on Thursday and it will last until Friday morning.
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Costco opening moved to spring 2023
A variety of factors have combined to move the opening of Longmont’s Costco warehouse store to spring 2023, say city officials. Costco originally indicated the 150,000-square-foot store would open its doors to customers no later than July 2024. A projected start date was then set for the third quarter of 2023, said Dale Rademacher, special project assistant for the city of Longmont.
Will it snow on Thanksgiving in Denver?
Overall, Denver sees measurable snow on Thanksgiving about one in every five years.
Longmont recycling reminders for National Recycling Day
National Recycling Day is Tuesday, which brings with it some good reminders about the best ways to recycle in Longmont. The city offers single-stream curbside recycling, meaning all your recyclables can go into one container, at no additional cost. Longmont has one of the best recycling rates in the state...
Another round of snow will hit Denver on Thursday, along with more cold
A cold and quiet night, milder on Wednesday, but more snow and cold by Thursday, very cold Friday morning
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0