Centre Daily

NHL Power Rankings: Devils Almost Unseat No. 1 Bruins

We’re officially past the one-month mark after Opening Night on Oct. 11 and, well, it’s been anything but what we’ve expected. This is why we play all these games, right?. For the third week in a row, the Bruins are ranked No. 1 in THN’s Power Rankings,...
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors’ Loss Despite His 50-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Stephen Curry is off to the best start of his career, and yet, the Warriors are in the midst of one of their worst starts in recent memory. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday dropped Golden State to 0–8 on the road this season, Curry addressed his team’s struggles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KXAN

MLS players name Q2 Stadium their favorite place to play in survey

The MLS Players Association released its 2022 "Players Voices Poll," and players around the league think Austin FC's home stadium has the best playing surface and it's their preferred place to play. Q2 Stadium has the longest sellout streak in MLS with 36 matches and an average attendance of 20,738, so the electric atmosphere in Austin resonates with players across the league.
AUSTIN, TX

