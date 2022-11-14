Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
NHL Power Rankings: Devils Almost Unseat No. 1 Bruins
We’re officially past the one-month mark after Opening Night on Oct. 11 and, well, it’s been anything but what we’ve expected. This is why we play all these games, right?. For the third week in a row, the Bruins are ranked No. 1 in THN’s Power Rankings,...
Centre Daily
The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
Centre Daily
Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors’ Loss Despite His 50-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Stephen Curry is off to the best start of his career, and yet, the Warriors are in the midst of one of their worst starts in recent memory. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday dropped Golden State to 0–8 on the road this season, Curry addressed his team’s struggles.
Centre Daily
Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time
View the original article to see embedded media. Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.
MLS players name Q2 Stadium their favorite place to play in survey
The MLS Players Association released its 2022 "Players Voices Poll," and players around the league think Austin FC's home stadium has the best playing surface and it's their preferred place to play. Q2 Stadium has the longest sellout streak in MLS with 36 matches and an average attendance of 20,738, so the electric atmosphere in Austin resonates with players across the league.
Centre Daily
Bucks Prohibited From Wearing ‘Cream City’ Alternate Jerseys for Bizarre Reason
The Bucks unveiled their new royal blue City uniforms last Friday and wore them during Milwaukee’s 113-98 victory against Cleveland on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. And, as part of embracing the new shade of blue in their attire, the franchise even added a royal hue to its hardwood inside the arena.
Comments / 0