Stenberg Makes 36 Saves In Framingham State 6-2 Loss
SHELTON, CONNECTICUT – The Post University men’s ice hockey team jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead en route to a 6-2 win over Framingham State in non-conference action Tuesday evening. Framingham State is now 2-2-1. Post improves to 2-2-0 HOW IT HAPPENED:. The hosts scored three times...
Framingham State Defeats Elms College 78-63
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University men’s basketball team used a 23-4 run in the opening half opening up a sizeable lead as the Rams went on to defeat Elms College 78-63 this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham. Framingham State improves to 2-1. Elms...
Rams Tie University Record With 102 Points in Victory Over Eastern Nazarene
QUINCY – The Framingham State women’s basketball team tied the program record of 102 points in a single game as the Rams cruised to a 102-74 win over Eastern Nazarene in non-conference action Tuesday evening at the Lahue Athletic Center in Quincy. The Rams improve to 2-0 on...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Haarala Signs With University of New Hampshire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High senior Summer Haarala has signed to play Division 1 soccer with the University of New Hampshire. Haarala was a 4-year starter on the Framingham High varsity team, and one of the captains this year. She scored 7 goals and had three assists in the 2022...
Haverhill High School football season ended because of a hazing incident
HAVERHILL - Haverhill High School's football season ended abruptly Wednesday because of a misconduct investigation involving some members of the team. Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini said the incident involves hazing. "The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community," Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to families. All future football practices have been canceled. Future games, including the Thanksgiving Day game against Lowell High School, have been forfeited. Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Haverhill Police have been notified.
Gillette Stadium dubbed top 5 ‘dirtiest’ venue in North American sports, according to new study
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A new fan study has determined the filthiest sports stadiums in North America, with a Foxborough favorite just missing out on the top 3. Betsperts analyzed fan reviews to find the top 10 dirtiest sports venues across the continent, using the number of food safety violations in each arena and stadium hygiene as their criteria.
thejustice.org
Brandeis students allegedly drugged at frat parties
SAFETY: Brandeis frats have implemented new regulations, like disposing of any unattended cups immediately. Content warning: this article discusses instances of violence and sexual assault. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Brandeis chapter of Alpha Epsilon Pi held a Monster Energy Drink-themed party. The frat brothers and guests dressed in black...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in Salem End Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited in a 2-vehicle crash on Salem End Rod at Badger Road on Veterans Day. The crash happened at 5:18 p.m. on Friday, November 11. One driver was “cited for operating without a license and failure to yield to right of way,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Joseph E. Kee, 62, Owner of George Davis Movers
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph E. Kee, 62, of Whitinsville, formerly of Framingham, left this earth unexpectedly Thursday, November 10, 2022 after injuries sustained from an accident. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late Howard and Sylvia (Thibodeau) Kee. Joe was raised and educated in Framingham and was...
15th Annual Framingham High School Holiday Market Place on December 3
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th Annual Framingham High School holiday market place will take place on Saturday, December 3 at Framingham High’s gym. The fundraiser is from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, and free for those under age 18. The market place...
Framingham Promise Metrowest Event To Benefit Families Facing Homelessness
In full transparency, the following press release & photo were submitted to SOURCE media. NATICK- Natick-based nonprofit Family Promise Metrowest (FPM) will be holding its 10th annual Keeping the Promise event on November 18, 2022. This event, which will be broadcast in front of a live audience at Walnut Hill...
MassBay Alumni Empowers Students in the Classroom & On the Field
HOPKINTON – MassBay alum Mike Webb began his higher education journey at Framingham State University (FSU), where he played football and studied to become a history teacher. “Playing football was the main reason I stayed in college. I saw my peers’ passion for history but didn’t have the same level of commitment to the subject, which caused me to doubt my career path,” said Mike. “When the football season ended in my senior year, I realized I didn’t have enough credits to graduate, tossing my future into flux. I decided to pivot and try something new.”
Wayland Police To Unveil New Badge Honoring Wayland & Original Nipmuc People Of Wayland on Wednesday
WAYLAND — Acting Chief Ed Burman is pleased to be welcoming citizens of Nipmuc Nation during Native American Heritage Month for an unveiling of Wayland Police’s new badge, which honors Nipmuc Nation Native Americans and was designed in coordination with the organization. The ceremony will take place on...
WCVB
Two state rep races in Massachusetts may be headed for recounts
BOSTON — One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, November 17, 2022
1 There was a stabbing yesterday in Framingham. As of 8 a.m. Police have released few details. 2. The Governor and the Lt. Governor will be in Framingham today to discuss MetroWest Scholars Early Start , which is an open access early college. program that aims to reach students and...
boxofficepro.com
Showcase Cinemas Sets Opening for Boston South Shore Location
Showcase Cinemas has announced the official opening of its newest theater, the Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing, located in Hanover, Massachusetts. The grand opening is scheduled for November 16th, with tickets available for purchase now. Serving the Boston South Shore community, the new theater features eight auditoriums, including an XPlus Laser Premium Large Format auditorium, along with a lobby bar and lounge. The lobby bar features Starbucks Coffee and espresso beverages, hand-crafted cocktails on tap, premium spirits and a selection of local craft beers. Burke’s Aleworks, located in Hanover, has partnered with Showcase Cinema de Lux Hanover Crossing to create a custom beer that will be available on tap exclusively at the cinema. The theater will also offer gourmet popcorn and hand-rolled pretzels. Guests may pre-order concessions via the Showcase app and retrieve them upon arrival at the XPress Pick-Up station, and samples of concession items will be offered during opening weekend at the cinema.
Man pulled from Boston Harbor thanks rescuers
BOSTON - Josh Schroeder knows he's been given a second chance at life. Last week, he was rescued after being found unconscious in Boston Harbor. "I am just thankful that I'm alive and making a recovery," he said. Josh says he had just left the Celtics game and was on his way to the bathroom walking near an embankment. "I just remember approaching the top of it. There were a ton of people leaving the game," he said. Josh says what happened next is still unclear. Moments later a stranger found him in the water and screamed for help....
Photos: Framingham Awards Medal of Liberty To Private First Class Dominic Surro
FRAMINGHAM – The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Liberty was presented to the family of Private First Class Dominic Surro on Friday, November 11, 2022, during the City of Framingham’s Veterans Day ceremony. In total 10 medals of Liberty were awarded on Veterans Day in Nevins Hall in...
Bake-Polito Administration Announce $4.2 Million in Grants For Municipalities on America Recycles Day; Framingham Receives $52,000
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth. November 15 is America Recycles Day. The grants, made available through the Sustainable Materials Recovery Program (SMRP) and approved by the...
