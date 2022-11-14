Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
Florida Missing After Daughter Is Thrown From Moving CarStill UnsolvedLake City, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Outdoor Experiences for the Holiday Season
The holidays are an exciting time of year; luckily for Greater Gainesville residents and visitors, festivities and activities abound this time of year. Florida might not have snow for the holidays, but it offers a magical ambiance as Christmas lights sparkle and reflect off its beautiful waters. Grab family members and friends and explore all of the wonderful outdoor activities GG offers this holiday season.
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
WCJB
Strike Out Hunger Farmshare Food Giveaway will happen at the Oaks Mall parking lot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s time to strike out hunger. Multiple public and private agencies are coming together for a Farmshare food distribution on Thursday. Thousands of pounds of food will be distributed to families on a first come first serve basis. Despite what flyers announcing the event may...
WCJB
Residents in Newberry will gather to try and bring home the body of young woman
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry community is making an effort to bring the body of a young woman home on Thursday. At 5 p.m. residents are being asked to gather at the Blend. The family of Maryah is trying to bring home her body after she died while out...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
WCJB
Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Tropical Storm Nicole
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County preserves with public access have been re-opened after Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to ongoing timber harvest operations, the Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
WCJB
Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a solar power project on Wednesday. The project is to heat the school systems’ Aquatic Center in Lake City. It will start at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
WCJB
Activists plan GPD protest as Gainesville city leaders hold special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are demanding that Gainesville city leaders abolish the police department’s K-9 unit. Gainesville city leaders are holding a special meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday evening. A demonstrative rally is also scheduled for right outside City Hall at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Members of groups including...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
wuft.org
Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
First Coast News
James Hodges, attorney, Lake City community members speak about alleged constitutional violations by police
Hodges, who is legally blind, was walking home when he was arrested. He is now calling for an investigation into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
