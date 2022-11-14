ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort White, FL

guidetogreatergainesville.com

Outdoor Experiences for the Holiday Season

The holidays are an exciting time of year; luckily for Greater Gainesville residents and visitors, festivities and activities abound this time of year. Florida might not have snow for the holidays, but it offers a magical ambiance as Christmas lights sparkle and reflect off its beautiful waters. Grab family members and friends and explore all of the wonderful outdoor activities GG offers this holiday season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Texas burger chain, Hopdoddy, opens first Florida location

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Texas burger restaurant chain, Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened its first Florida location Tuesday. It’s located in the space that formerly housed Grub Burger Bar in the Clark Butler Plaza off of Archer Road. Hopdoddy merged with Grub and they decided that Hopdoddy would be a better...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Tropical Storm Nicole

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County preserves with public access have been re-opened after Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to ongoing timber harvest operations, the Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
wuft.org

Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

