FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Opinion: The Red Hook Community Justice Center Has a Holistic Approach To JusticeAbdul GhaniRed Hook, NY
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
New 2022 Holiday Hours Announced for Poughkeepsie Galleria
Like it or not, the holidays are upon us. Whether you're already neck deep in the holly jolly spirit or you've been putting off decorating your house for as long as you can, there's one thing we'll all need to face: holiday shopping. Luckily, the Poughkeepsie Galleria has just announced their new hours for the special season.
‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley
Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie
If you live in Poughkeepsie these things are a surefire way to piss you off!. There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!
You’re Spared: New Business Opens in Time to Cook Your Thanksgiving
Just in time for you to be planning your Thanksgiving meal, a new business has opened in Orange County, Washingtonville to be exact and they can help you with everything you don't want to cook or prepare. Ana's Gourmet is ready to do all of your holiday cooking and get...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
New York Offers Reward For Wanted Hudson Valley Murder Suspects
Two men accused of killing a Hudson Valley man outside of his home are still on the run. A large reward is now being offered to find the men. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department highlighted a reward for information regarding a July murder. Large Reward For City...
Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains
A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York
I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold
A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving
A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston
Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
Santa’s Mailbox Arriving in Saugerties, Here’s Where to Mail the ‘Big Guy’
It's a time-honored tradition and one Ulster County town is ready to bring in the holidays. As the holidays approach, many of us are starting to get things together for whichever holiday you and your family celebrate. If you celebrate Christmas and participate in mailing Santa a wish list yearly, we have some great news as one Saugerties resident has announced that Santa's Mailbox will be open for business real soon.
See Heartwarming Military Family Reunion at Newburgh, NY Elementary School
Grab the tissues, this story is going to pull at your heartstrings. I don't know about you, but I never skip past a Military reunion video on Youtube or TikTok. And every single time, by the end of the video I'm sobbing tears of joy. Well, a moment just like that happened recently in Newburgh, New York.
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
40-Foot Santa to Tower Over One Hudson Valley Christmas Display
An 'oversized' epic Christmas celebration is inflating in Poughkeepsie as one local family prepares to wow the Hudson Valley with their 2022 holiday display. You may have heard, or even visited, the incredible Halloween display last month, and now the Dellamura Family is preparing to go all out for Christmas.
hvmag.com
Best Pizza in New Paltz Has an Incredible Backstory
All photos by Chris Galeano, courtesy of Best Pizza. CIA graduate and “celebrity chef” Frank Pinello brings Brooklyn-style pies to New Paltz via his new shop, Best Pizza. Can it live up to the name?. Frank Pinello never wanted to open a pizzeria. After graduating from the Culinary...
