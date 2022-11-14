ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

‘Down Home’ Neighborhood Saloon For Sale in the Hudson Valley

Here's your chance to own something special. The Hudson Valley is filled with great bars and some of the best ones really make you feel like you're family while you're there. They don't need to be the biggest place, but they are filled with character, simple drink choices and a party atmosphere. One local bar is for sale right in Wappingers Falls and it looks like something straight out of the Country Music Television Network.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In White Plains

A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website. The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct....
WHITE PLAINS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet Deb Buonsignore, Glenda and Wanderlust Boutique of Warwick, New York

I know I'm not alone when I say I love coming across amazing new small businesses in the Hudson Valley. A few weeks ago, I went to the Flannel and Fedora Festival at Nostrano Vineyard. Everyone was decked out in their coziest flannel, flannel shacket, or sweater and topped their outfit off with a cute fedora. Sadly, I wasn't prepared for the fedora portion of the event.
WARWICK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Quietly Being Sold

A historic Hudson Valley restaurant that was once a brothel is being sold by its owners. We've seen many Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses go on sale over the past few months. Just this week we found out that a trendy Dutchess County bar and restaurant was on the market. Now, another favorite Hudson Valley restaurant is being sold.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Roadways Will Be Much Safer For Thanksgiving

A special crackdown will be going on. The holiday season is coming up very quickly and most people look forward to reconnecting with family and friends. A lot of times reconnecting means grabbing a drink somewhere whether it's at your place, a friend's place or a local bar. One drink can easily morph into 3, 4 and so on, but it's so important to be careful and make sure you have a safe ride home. One local law enforcement agency put out a statement warning everyone about impaired driving and mentioned there's going to be a special DWI Crackdown for Thanksgiving.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New Tools & More Store Close to Opening in Kingston

Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!. In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Santa’s Mailbox Arriving in Saugerties, Here’s Where to Mail the ‘Big Guy’

It's a time-honored tradition and one Ulster County town is ready to bring in the holidays. As the holidays approach, many of us are starting to get things together for whichever holiday you and your family celebrate. If you celebrate Christmas and participate in mailing Santa a wish list yearly, we have some great news as one Saugerties resident has announced that Santa's Mailbox will be open for business real soon.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hvmag.com

Best Pizza in New Paltz Has an Incredible Backstory

All photos by Chris Galeano, courtesy of Best Pizza. CIA graduate and “celebrity chef” Frank Pinello brings Brooklyn-style pies to New Paltz via his new shop, Best Pizza. Can it live up to the name?. Frank Pinello never wanted to open a pizzeria. After graduating from the Culinary...
NEW PALTZ, NY
