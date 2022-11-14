Read full article on original website
Arkansas sacking opposing quarterbacks again
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been dialing up a lot of pressure in recent games including seven sacks against LSU this past Saturday. The Razorbacks have 35 sacks through 10 games this season which is tops in the SEC and third in the nation. Bowling Green and Pittsburgh each have 37. The Hogs and Louisville are tied with 35 while Liberty rounds out the top five with 34. Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders is tied with two other players for eighth in the nation with 8.5 sacks which is tops in the SEC.
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
Arkansas tops South Dakota State to move to 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
Arkansas’ defense trending upward, but faces big test
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense has been improving in recent games and that’s a good sign, but No. 14 Ole Miss’ high-powered offense will prove to be a big test. Sam Pittman was pleased with how Barry Odom’s defense played its best game of the season on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Pittman knows Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss will present a new challenge.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium. It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night. Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the...
KJ Jefferson seemingly on target to play Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson missed his second game of the season on Saturday, but on Monday Sam Pittman addressed the expectations for Saturday against Ole Miss. Arkansas struggled at quarterback on Saturday in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU. Getting Jefferson back against No. 14...
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
Arkansas women down Tulsa to move to 3-0
Facing its toughest challenge of the young season, Arkansas women’s basketball team passed the test Monday night with some late game heroics. Erynn Barnum poured in 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds to lead her team to a 79-70 win over fellow unbeaten Tulsa at Bud Walton Arena. McKayla...
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
