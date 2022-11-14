Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment.Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$1M Grant for Indian King Tavern, Wallace House Historic SitesMorristown MinuteSomerset County, NJ
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Golf Digest
'We suck': John Tortorella delivers first signature in-game interview as Flyers coach, is all the way back
Ahhh, the in-game interview. A completely useless endeavor that no one has ever asked for, not coaches, not players, hell, not even fans. It makes you wonder why they even bother at all. Did you notice when they started doing them in the freaking dugout during the MLB Playoffs? The one sport you could mostly escape them, now you no longer can.
FOX Sports
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup
Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
NHL
Philadelphia Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night
PHILADELPHIA (November 17, 2022) - On Monday, November 21, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Toyota as the club hits the ice against the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. As part of the league-wide initiative and in partnership with Toyota, the Flyers will turn Wells Fargo Center lavender in support of the fight against cancer.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Narcity
Calgary Flames Mascot Was Voted Worst In The NHL & Fans Don't Like Harvey
Hockey season might have just gotten underway but one crucial Calgary Flames team member is taking a lot of heat and that's the Flame's beloved mascot, Harvey the Hound. In a ranking of people's favourite NHL mascots, put together by NY Bet, the much loved Flames mascot Harvey the Hound came in dead last.
NHL
Sabres recall Bjork, Sheahan from Rochester
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday morning. Buffalo hosts the Vancouver Canucks tonight at KeyBank Center to close out their four-game homestand. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on MSG.
Bills take over Lions den by moving Browns game to Ford Field
Due to heavy snow in Buffalo, the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. This week, there were weather forecasts that predicted that Buffalo would be hit by a huge lake-effect snow event, bringing anywhere between three and six feet of snow to the area. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16. the game was still planned to go on as scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There is now an update on the status of the game.
FanSided
