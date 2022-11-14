Thursday’s City Commission meeting will feature vote on Fair Chance Hiring ordinance that will prohibit employers from performing criminal background screenings before extending a job offer

Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff gives 11.4% raise to sworn employees, 10% raise to civilian and Combined Communications Center staff
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide cost-of-living (COLA) raises of 11.4% for sworn employees. In addition, the Sheriff announced that civilian and Combined Communications Center personnel will receive COLA raises of 10%.
WCJB
Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is relying on the voter approved extra property tax to help balance the books. The One Mill Tax generates about $17 million a year. Tuesday night, the school board voted to tap more than $5 million from that to pay for...
mainstreetdailynews.com
A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement
Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
alachuachronicle.com
“I’m really glad that we have this team back together again”: Returning County Commissioners present their goals for the next few years:
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The three recently-elected County Commissioners – Mary Alford, Ken Cornell, and Marihelen Wheeler – were sworn in this morning at a Special County Commission Meeting. After taking their oaths, the members of the County Commission were given an opportunity to make remarks. Alford, who...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commission punts on decision to abolish GPD K9 units
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a packed house at the Gainesville City Commission meeting, where city leaders gave a hard pass to calls to abolish the Gainesville Police Department’s K9 unit. Many residents spoke their minds wanting the K9 unit to be abolished, but a few people spoke...
WCJB
Activists plan GPD protest as Gainesville city leaders hold special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are demanding that Gainesville city leaders abolish the police department’s K-9 unit. Gainesville city leaders are holding a special meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday evening. A demonstrative rally is also scheduled for right outside City Hall at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Members of groups including...
WCJB
City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV to tackle major development, land trust items
Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
villages-news.com
Wildwood commissioners give final approval to high-density residential development
Wildwood commissioners gave final approval Monday to a 639-unit high-density residential development on about 47 acres near the southwest corner of county roads 466 and 209 in Oxford. Developed by Acorn Investments LLC, Commander’s Pointe also will include five acres of commercial and is expected to add 179 students to...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Tropical Storm Nicole
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County preserves with public access have been re-opened after Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to ongoing timber harvest operations, the Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
drifttravel.com
A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm
The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
wuft.org
Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
WCJB
Chiefland PD asks residents not to pay bills after being ‘misled’
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A police department in Levy County is asking residents not to pay bills with the department’s information on them after another organization ‘misled’ the department. According to a post on Facebook, the Chiefland Police Department attempted to team up with what they believed...
