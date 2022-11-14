ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Thursday’s City Commission meeting will feature vote on Fair Chance Hiring ordinance that will prohibit employers from performing criminal background screenings before extending a job offer

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff gives 11.4% raise to sworn employees, 10% raise to civilian and Combined Communications Center staff

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., and the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide cost-of-living (COLA) raises of 11.4% for sworn employees. In addition, the Sheriff announced that civilian and Combined Communications Center personnel will receive COLA raises of 10%.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

A. Quinn Jones Center celebrates staff retirement

Imagine it’s 1986. A stamp costs 22 cents, unemployment is 7%, the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after launch and the Oprah Winfrey Show hits national television. Also, 1986 marks the beginning of Brenda Ferguson’s tenure at the A. Quinn Jones Center. The young, hopeful woman entered the doors...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“I’m really glad that we have this team back together again”: Returning County Commissioners present their goals for the next few years:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The three recently-elected County Commissioners – Mary Alford, Ken Cornell, and Marihelen Wheeler – were sworn in this morning at a Special County Commission Meeting. After taking their oaths, the members of the County Commission were given an opportunity to make remarks. Alford, who...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV to tackle major development, land trust items

Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Tropical Storm Nicole

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – All Alachua County preserves with public access have been re-opened after Tropical Storm Nicole. Due to ongoing timber harvest operations, the Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
drifttravel.com

A Florida Getaway Where Equestrian Chic is the Norm

The Equestrian Hotel Ocala, Florida is a quiet escape in the middle of “Horse Country” with noteworthy restaurants, weekly entertainment, and a luxurious spa- not to mention a gape-worthy moment at every turn. While obviously luxurious, there are subtle reminders (like the 15 foot tall giraffe and daily...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Light Up Ocala 101

If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in Gainesville on Wednesday. The giveaway will start at 11 a.m., and it will be held at the Vinyard Church. It is located in the middle of Lincoln Estates at 1100 SE 17th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Couple arrested, banned from owning pets after authorities find 10 starving, dirty dogs in yard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a husband and wife Tuesday after authorities said they found 10 starving, dirty dogs without water in their backyard. The State Attorney’s Office in Alachua County filed 10 counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of fighting or baiting animals – all felonies – against the couple. They were identified as 36-year-old Landis J’Marcus Finch, and his wife, 35-year-old Kendra Nichole Reshard-Finch, both of Waldo.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy