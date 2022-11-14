ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Cuba bets on specialty coffee to boost industry

In the lush, fertile mountains of Cuba, farmer Jesus Chaviano dreams of adding his arabica beans to a list of specialty coffees the country hopes will lift an industry in decline. Chaviano is optimistic that one day his coffee will be one of the feted specialty brands being exported from Cuba.
AFP

Three sentenced to life for flight MH17 downing

A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced three men to life imprisonment over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, in the early stages of a war that eight years later would put the world on edge. Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was cruising at 33,000 feet (10,000 metres) over war-torn eastern Ukraine when a BUK missile exploded near the cockpit on July 17, 2014, tearing the plane apart.
iheart.com

Trump is in! Two questions for you today about his chances...

Last night former President Donald Trump shocked no one when he announced he's officially running for President in 2024. Trump did not attack any of his fellow Republicans, instead focussing on the Biden Administration's disastrous stewardship of the country. "America's comeback starts right now," he told an the crowd who...
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE ERA OF TRUMP IS OVER

No more Trump. Not now, not ever again. Turn the page and flush the toilet. He’s done. That has to be the Republican response to the latest maniacal ramblings of the disgraced 45th president of the United States. Not because of Tuesday’s election, but because of his conduct since...

