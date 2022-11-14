Read full article on original website
Robin Thornton
3d ago
Didn't Desantis just get elected if he didn't want that job maybe he shouldn't have Run hired then move on 7 days later
Full Cheney: ‘If Donald Trump is the nominee of the Republican Party, the party will shatter’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) discusses the January 6th select committee’s subpoena of former President Donald Trump, her political future and the future of the Republican Party in an exclusive interview.Oct. 23, 2022.
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Donald Trump Was Just Destroyed by His Favorite Newspaper
The New York Post mocks the former president on its front page and describes him "Toxic Trump" in scathing column following midterm failure.
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
Trump About To Be Indicted – Report
WASHINGTON, D.C. (October 31, 2022) – “GOP Bracing For Trump Indictment Soon After Election Day,” says THE HILL. It reports that “Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment of former President Trump within 60 to 90 days after Election Day, predicting the window for prosecuting Trump will close once the 2024 presidential campaign gains momentum…
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
When Trump Announces Candidacy, Watchdog Will File Insurrection Disqualification Challenge
When Donald Trump announces he’s running for the presidency, as he’s expected to do, a watchdog group plans to file a challenge under the 14th Amendment, which bars reelection of officials who engaged in or supported an insurrection. “The evidence that Trump engaged in insurrection is overwhelming,” Noah...
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
“It’s inexcusable”: Right-wingers fume at Trump for sniping at Ron DeSantis with “stupid nickname”
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on October 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) In his speech at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Donald Trump couldn't help but take...
Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been...
Cheney: McConnell was 'wrong' in thinking Republicans could ignore Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) responds to reporting that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not understand why she wouldn’t “just ignore [Trump] like I do” on Meet the Press.Oct. 23, 2022.
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes took the stand to testify in his own defense Friday, a risky move he insisted on taking in the face of charges his far-right group plotted to violently prevent the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021. Growing emotional at times, Rhodes projected...
Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye
Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
