Read full article on original website
Related
‘Who’s The Boss?’ Actor Danny Pintauro Returns To Acting After Dealing With Trauma
It has been thirty years, and Danny Pintauro is back on our TV screen with a major role in Lifetime’s A Country Christmas Harmony. Before now, Danny had battled with addictions and mental and health issues; due to this, he went through constant rejections and financial decline and was even diagnosed with HIV. The actor was not enthusiastic about returning to acting for a long time.
Centre Daily
TV shows to watch this week: Minnesotans are ‘Best in Snow’; Netflix asks ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
The Rocket Queens, a team consisting of three Minnesotans and a New Yorker, compete to see who can build the greatest snow sculpture in a new competition series that's best watched with a hot mug of cocoa. The Queens, who befriended each other at the Minnesota Zoo's Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, have their work cut out for them as they attempt to pay homage to "Guardians of the Galaxy." Their task is made even harder by constant interruptions from perky carolers and host Tituss Burgess, sporting a creepy fake mustache and an even creepier fake accent. Friday, Disney+
Centre Daily
LA’s Tess Gunty, Imani Perry among winners of 2022 National Book Awards
Tess Gunty and Imani Perry were the big winners at the 73rd National Book Awards, taking home honors in fiction and nonfiction, respectively, as the prestigious literary prizes were announced at a gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York for the first time since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on live events.
Comments / 0