The Rocket Queens, a team consisting of three Minnesotans and a New Yorker, compete to see who can build the greatest snow sculpture in a new competition series that's best watched with a hot mug of cocoa. The Queens, who befriended each other at the Minnesota Zoo's Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, have their work cut out for them as they attempt to pay homage to "Guardians of the Galaxy." Their task is made even harder by constant interruptions from perky carolers and host Tituss Burgess, sporting a creepy fake mustache and an even creepier fake accent. Friday, Disney+

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO