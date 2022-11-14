See a recap of the Bears-Lions game on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – For a second-straight week at the same venue with the sun shining down on fans at players, a similar scenario played out for the Bears.

Their quarterback, Justin Fields, was electric with the football, rushing by would-be tacklers as part of another historic performance. At the same time, it wasn’t enough for his team to get the victory, as a 14-point lead disappeared in the fourth quarter in a 31-30 loss to the Lions at Soldier Field.

It makes for a bit of an interesting scenario for Bears’ fans, who are encouraged by the progress made by Fields and the offense yet frustrated at another potential win that gets away at home.

On Monday’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, we take a look at another entertaining but ultimately disappointing game for the Bears, who now fall to 3-7 on the season.

We’ll hear from Fields on why the record performance isn’t good enough for him along with other players on the effort at Soldier Field. We’ll start “Going Through The Emotions” of the team’s third-consecutive loss that had plenty of things to smile and frown about over the course of 60 minutes.

We’ll also give you updates on the team from the day after while also taking a look at some of the social media reactions to the contest, including an injured Bears player who sang the praises of Fields during the game.

Larry Hawley has all of those stories in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now in the video above.

