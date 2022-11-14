Read full article on original website
Randy Orton Spotted In Same City as WWE Doctor, Orton’s Wife Indicates Hospital Stay
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
Shawn Michaels Reveals Why He and Bret Hart Did the Legendary Iron Man Match, Their Current Relationship
WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart made history on March 31, 1996 as they headlined WrestleMania 12 with the 60-Minute Iron Man match for the WWE Title, which saw Michaels capture the title in sudden death overtime. This was the first televised Iron Man match in WWE history.
Top Dolla Says His End Goal Is To Be The Host Of The Tonight Show
WWE star Top Dolla was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Hit Row member discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working for “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” and how his end goal is to become the new host of the Tonight Show, something he believes he can achieve after climbing the ranks in the pro-wrestling circuit. Highlights from the interview are below.
Lady Frost Says She Is Enjoying Being A Free Agent, Names Her Favorite Moment From IMPACT Run
Cultaholic recently conducted an interview with Lady Frost, who spoke with the publication about a wide range of topics, which included Frost’s thoughts on her run with IMPACT, why she ultimately decided to ask for her release, and what her favorite moment was with the promotion during that time. Highlights can be found below.
Ken Shamrock Discuses What Would Happen If He Ever Fought Mike Tyson
IMPACT Hall of Famer and MMA legend Ken Shamrock recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss among all things what would happen if he ever decided to have a professional fight against the great Mike Tyson. The former WWE Intercontinental champion states that he would...
Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Returning to WWE Soon?
There could be another pro wrestling couple on the WWE roster soon in Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green. Green finished up with Impact Wrestling at the TV tapings held last month and even before she ended her Impact run there was talk that she may be headed back to WWE. Now a new report from Ringside News notes that Green is on her way back, and is expected to return to the company very soon.
WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name
On November 10, 2022, WWE filed a trademark registration for a new ring name under a number of categories, including “education and entertainment.”. The new application is for the name Oba Femi, per the USPTO listing. According to the listing, the trademark description is:. “OBA FEMI™ trademark registration is...
Masha Slamovich Says She Is Very Proud Of Bound For Glory Match Against Jordynne Grace: “Iron Sharpens Iron”
IMPACT star Masha Slamovich recently joined The Angle Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on the Bound For Glory matchup she had with Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts title, and how she is steadily preparing for their Last Knockouts Standing rematch. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
WWE Files for “Iron Survivor” Trademark, Possible New Show In the Works?
WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name this past week. The “Iron Survivor Challenge” use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing indicates that this may be some new show or digital series in the works. The use description reads like this:
Booker T Says Braun Strowman and Omos Did A Great Job At Crown Jewel, Criticizes Strowman For Comments About “Flippy Wrestlers”
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Braun Strowman and Omos’ recent showdown at Crown Jewel, as well as his thoughts on Strowman taking unnecessary shots at younger talents who do more “flippy” type maneuvers. Highlights can be found below.
Backstage News on the “Iron Survivor Challenge” Match Coming to WWE NXT
A new match type is reportedly coming soon to the WWE NXT brand. We noted earlier how WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name last week. You can click here for the original report, and trademark use descriptions. In an update, a new report from Fightful...
Mickie James Was Originally Gonna Retire Back In 2016 But Then Got The Call For NXT Takeover Match With Asuka
The legendary Mickie James recently appeared on the Wrestling with Rip Rogers’ YouTube channel to discuss a wide range of industry-related topics, which included the former women’s champion revealing that she was originally going to retire in 2016 prior to her NXT Takeover Toronto matchup with Asuka, a match that led to her WWE return. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Video of Chris Jericho’s Big “Bride” Reveal on FOX’s The Masked Singer, Ken Jeong on Being a Legit Fan
ROH World Champion Chris Jericho was officially unveiled as Bride on tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer on FOX. Jericho debuted last week as the pink dinosaur in a wedding dress “Bridezilla” character, singing Walk The Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” single. It was clear to pro wrestling fans that this was the top AEW star in the costume, with many referring to this as the worst-kept secret in Masked Singer history.
WWE Announces Official Rules for the Iron Survivor Challenge Matches
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges,...
Mick Foley Names Wrestlers He Believes Had The Best Working Punches
On the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod podcast WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about some of the top names in the industry like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret The Hitman Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Big Van Vader, and how each of those four competitors had the best working punches in the game. Highlights from Foley’s pod can be found below.
Former Referee Names Best and Worst WWE Stars To Work With
Jack Doan, a former WWE referee, has thought back on some of the best and most challenging wrestlers to work with. Doan has worked as an in-ring official for a number of big matches involving legendary wrestlers. On the “UnSKripted” podcast of SportsKeeda Wrestling, Doan discussed a WWE Hall of...
Bianca Belair Wants To Bring More Eyes To The WWE Product, Talks Potentially Being In A Movie With John Cena Or The Rock
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, which included the EST’s thoughts on bringing more eyes to the product, like potentially working as an actor, where she hopes to share the screen with The Rock or John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Konnan Explains Why Triple H Should Welcome CM Punk Back To WWE
On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke on a number of rasslin-related topics, including why he believes Triple H should bring back former two-time AEW champion CM Punk following the Second City Saint going into business for himself at this past September’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Highlights from the episode can be found below.
Tom Hannifan Loves Working With Matt Rehwoldt On Commentary: “He’s So Good At What He Does”
IMPACT Wrestling play-by-play man Tom Hannifan recently joined the Putting You Over podcast to discuss a wide range of rasslin-related topics, including his thoughts on working at the commentary table with Matt Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English), where he calls the former NXT tag champion one of the very best at his craft. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
