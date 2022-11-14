Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville actress giving away millionsAsh JurbergLouisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
One missing of 11 escaped cows in Louisville located in the Highlands neighborhoodAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Wave 3
Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man warns of holiday decorating dangers as he recovers from spinal cord injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the holidays get closer, many families across the Commonwealth will decorate their homes with festive lights. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s a task that results in a lot of injuries. Nearly 160 people hurt themselves each day during the holiday season...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL urban nature project receives $1 million from the Trager family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville plans to examine how exposure to nature and forests affects human health thanks to a $1 million grant by Louisville’s Trager family. UofL’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute will create the Trager Micro-Forest Project. According to organizers, the project will...
Ethan named 2022 American Humane Hero Dog
The American Humane Hero Dog Awards recognize dogs for the impact they have on their community and the people around them.
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Starbucks employees strike for better working conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Starbucks’ Red Cup Day workers at the Factory Lane location stood outside with signs reciting chants like “1,2,3,4 no one should be working poor.” Red Cup Day is a chance for customers to get a free limited-edition holiday theme reusable cup. Psychology...
'I've felt it a lot in my practice': Doctors warn of recent flu spike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With colder weather comes the onslaught of flu season. For weeks now, doctors have been warning of the potential impact of the flu - coupled with RSV and lingering COVID-19 cases. Norton Healthcare has seen a rapid escalation of flu cases in the past few weeks....
WHAS 11
What Creekside on Bardstown is Planning for their Residents this Holiday Season
Creekside on Bardstown is senior living to the next level. With planned out activities, a lively atmosphere, and furry friends, Creekside goes the extra mile. Learn how you can give back this year by visiting their website or stopping by at 3535 Bardstown Rd.
'This is literally going to be life-changing for so many Kentuckians': Kentuckians react to governor's medical cannabis executive orders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Taylor said back in 2007, his then 10-year-old daughter had the routine down. "Call 911 or call grandpa," he said. "Don't go in the room. Don't get around me. I was, gosh, I would be a danger to her." The army veteran said his seizures...
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
wdrb.com
Widower hoping for justice in a new law after a bouncer killed his husband at a Louisville bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly three years after a Louisville man was knocked out and killed at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, his widower is hoping to change Kentucky law in his honor. Nick Clark and Christopher McKinney were married in October 2019, but only a few...
Wave 3
Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
wdrb.com
Norton doctors seeing 'very rapid escalation' of flu cases in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is dealing with a "very rapid escalation" of flu cases. Right now, doctors said they're seeing more cases of the flu than COVID-19. Just last week, Norton hospitals saw 2,200 flu cases, a 50% increase from the week before. As of Wednesday, Norton has...
JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
wdrb.com
Former LMPD detective who killed Breonna Taylor keeps police certification, can continue working as officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove, who was fired for violating the department's use of force policy when he fatally shot Breonna Taylor, will be allowed to keep his police certification. The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC) voted Thursday not to revoke Cosgrove's certification, meaning...
Wave 3
Alert issued for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
WLWT 5
Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
WLKY.com
What is the 'benefits cliff' and why are Kentucky lawmakers trying to fix it?
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Christina Libby loves her job at Locals Food Hub and Pizza Pub in Frankfort. But she has to be careful. The single mother of two relies on Medicaid for health insurance for her family. "If I work too many hours too many weeks in a row,...
