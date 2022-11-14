ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Kentucky Harvest helps deliver turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-based nonprofit is working to make sure everyone gets fed this Thanksgiving season. Kentucky Harvest is helping Family Scholar House distribute 100 turkeys and traditional sides for people in the community that need assistance. Local companies and schools have been collecting food to give to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL urban nature project receives $1 million from the Trager family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville plans to examine how exposure to nature and forests affects human health thanks to a $1 million grant by Louisville’s Trager family. UofL’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute will create the Trager Micro-Forest Project. According to organizers, the project will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Starbucks employees strike for better working conditions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Starbucks’ Red Cup Day workers at the Factory Lane location stood outside with signs reciting chants like “1,2,3,4 no one should be working poor.” Red Cup Day is a chance for customers to get a free limited-edition holiday theme reusable cup. Psychology...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Women look for ways around Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WAVE) – As the commonwealth watches the State Supreme Court proceedings on the future of the Kentucky abortion ban, Kentucky women are talking about making tough personal decisions. “Almost every day I hear from a woman who is scared,” Louisville Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong said. “As...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

JCPS to open 3 schools; Here's how to name them

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools is opening three new schools in the 2023-24 school year, and want some help naming them. According to JCPS' website, they will host meetings for community members to learn about the schools and their programming, as well as let the community suggest some names.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Alert issued for missing Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have issued an Operation Return Home alert for a woman with health issues. Tiffiney Smith-Couch, 50, was last seen October 30 in teh 2800 block of W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Smith-Couch is 5′2′ and weighs 300 pounds. She had black hair and brown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year

You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
LOUISVILLE, KY

