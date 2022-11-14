photo credit: Susanne Bollinger/Wikimedia Residents say it’s been a long time coming, but Cotati’s rules for urban farming have come together. Open hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; parking access; two market days a week - those are just after some of the rules put in place after lots of back and forth. Now Cotati residents have the green light to open their own farm stands - with city approval. An associate planner with the city of Cotati, Autumn Buss, said the city’s rules are meant to balance residential and agriculture needs. "Urban agriculture may not affect the livability or appropriate development of adjacent...

COTATI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO