sonomamag.com
Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up Coming to Santa Rosa
Ready or not, the holidays are coming! Sonoma County has always had its own style when it comes to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. As we count down to Christmas 2022, a spirited new place to sip on a drink can be added to the list of holiday activities.
sonomacountygazette.com
2022 Sonoma County Tree Lighting Events
Sonoma County’s holidays kick off strong with annual tree lighting ceremonies lighting up each community. Check out the listing below to find out when your town is hosting it’s annual event. The guide below is listed chronologically, with the earliest event noted first. Did we forget your event?...
sonomamag.com
Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation
Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Bear Spotted Galavanting Through California Neighborhood
Equidistant from San Francisco and Sacramento, Fairfield is a commuter town located at the base of Lake Berryessa surrounded by farmland and the rolling golden hills that give California its nickname. Fairfield also happens to be my hometown. Take it from me, nothing too exciting ever ...
sonomamag.com
How to Do Healdsburg Like a Local
A Modern Mercantile, vintage candlesticks and sterling silver serveware look perfectly at ease alongside modern linens, hand-thrown ceramic pitchers, Zimbabwean gourd baskets, and Smithey cast-iron skillets. It’s this inspired and effortless mixing of styles–old and new, ornate and rustic—that creates Forager’s oh-so-Sonoma design vibe. The shop...
Residents' appeal against Sebastopol RV village shot down
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons The fight over a sanctioned area for people living in RVs continues in Sebastopol. The city currently faces a challenge in federal court to its RV parking ban ordinance that applies to elsewhere besides the Horizon Shine RV Village. Planning Director Kari Svanstrom noted, the city does not exist in a vacuum. "There is a rise in homelessness within the state and county for a number of reasons, Covid, housing market issues, opioids, wildfires, and a number of other factors," Svanstrom said. "This has really resulted in more visible impact in cities throughout California." When many of the...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area
SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened. There are still no details about the incident.
sonomamag.com
Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire
Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
Lake County brush fire now contained
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
Sonoma police looking into “suspicious activity” near cemetery and trail
SONOMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in the city of Sonoma are looking into what is being called “suspicious activity” Tuesday afternoon in the area of Mountain Cemetery and an adjacent walking trail. A police spokesperson said the public is being asked to avoid the area of 2nd Street East and Blue Wing Drive while police officers […]
Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
The Mendocino Voice
This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
Cotati gives the green light to urban agriculture
photo credit: Susanne Bollinger/Wikimedia Residents say it’s been a long time coming, but Cotati’s rules for urban farming have come together. Open hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; parking access; two market days a week - those are just after some of the rules put in place after lots of back and forth. Now Cotati residents have the green light to open their own farm stands - with city approval. An associate planner with the city of Cotati, Autumn Buss, said the city’s rules are meant to balance residential and agriculture needs. "Urban agriculture may not affect the livability or appropriate development of adjacent...
Walnut Creek townhome complex fire leaves 2 dead, 1 survivor
The fire started on the first floor, with a bed catching on fire due to a preliminary ignition source, “believed to be smoking materials,” said a Contra Costa County Fire post around noon on Monday.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
All lanes reopen on Hwy 37 in Vallejo after crash shuts down highway: authorities
UPDATE: CHP tweeted at 5:53 p.m. all westbound lanes on SR-37 have reopened. SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A crash Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo has caused the westbound lanes of SR-37 to shut down completely, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. Traffic will be diverted for drivers to exit on Mare Island. A truck and […]
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
