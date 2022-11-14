ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomamag.com

Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up Coming to Santa Rosa

Ready or not, the holidays are coming! Sonoma County has always had its own style when it comes to celebrating the most wonderful time of the year. As we count down to Christmas 2022, a spirited new place to sip on a drink can be added to the list of holiday activities.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

2022 Sonoma County Tree Lighting Events

Sonoma County’s holidays kick off strong with annual tree lighting ceremonies lighting up each community. Check out the listing below to find out when your town is hosting it’s annual event. The guide below is listed chronologically, with the earliest event noted first. Did we forget your event?...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Meet the Woman Behind Sonoma’s Volunteer Fire Foundation

Jacqui Jorgeson has always walked an unconventional path: Journalist, hula-hoop instructor, filmmaker. When the Syrian refugee crisis broke out in 2016, she became the associate director of the Schoolbox Project, which provides mobile, ad hoc schools for displaced children. In 2019, as the Kincade Fire erupted, Jorgeson was home in...
SONOMA, CA
sonomamag.com

How to Do Healdsburg Like a Local

A Modern Mercantile, vintage candlesticks and sterling silver serveware look perfectly at ease alongside modern linens, hand-thrown ceramic pitchers, Zimbabwean gourd baskets, and Smithey cast-iron skillets. It’s this inspired and effortless mixing of styles–old and new, ornate and rustic—that creates Forager’s oh-so-Sonoma design vibe. The shop...
HEALDSBURG, CA
KRCB 104.9

Residents' appeal against Sebastopol RV village shot down

photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons The fight over a sanctioned area for people living in RVs continues in Sebastopol.   The city currently faces a challenge in federal court to its RV parking ban ordinance that applies to elsewhere besides the Horizon Shine RV Village. Planning Director Kari Svanstrom noted, the city does not exist in a vacuum.   "There is a rise in homelessness within the state and county for a number of reasons, Covid, housing market issues, opioids, wildfires, and a number of other factors," Svanstrom said. "This has really resulted in more visible impact in cities throughout California."   When many of the...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
CBS San Francisco

CHP, Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies reopen streets after incident in Hacienda Bridge area

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF/BCN) -- River Road in Sonoma County reopened Tuesday evening after an incident involving Sonoma County Sheriff's Office deputies and the California Highway Patrol.Authorities announced the incident on River Road near the Hacienda Bridge, which spans the Russian River, was resolved, around 6:50 p.m.Odd Fellows Park was also reopened.  There are still no details about the incident.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma Restaurant Named One of the Best in America by Esquire

Fledgling Sonoma restaurant Animo has been named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine. Owned by husband-and-wife team Josh Smookler and Heidy He, the eatery combines Basque, Korean and Jewish cuisine with serious live-fire cooking in an intimate, come-as-you-are space formerly occupied by a taqueria. “Born...
SONOMA, CA
KRON4 News

Lake County brush fire now contained

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A brush fire near Lower Lake in Lake County is now contained, according to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. Earlier, the department responded to a fire, it stated in a tweet. The fire was in the area of Little High Valley Road and Henderson Ranch Road, the tweet stated. “If […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near  Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
PACIFICA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.

MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Cotati gives the green light to urban agriculture

photo credit: Susanne Bollinger/Wikimedia Residents say it’s been a long time coming, but Cotati’s rules for urban farming have come together. Open hours between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; parking access; two market days a week - those are just after some of the rules put in place after lots of back and forth. Now Cotati residents have the green light to open their own farm stands - with city approval.   An associate planner with the city of Cotati, Autumn Buss, said the city’s rules are meant to balance residential and agriculture needs.   "Urban agriculture may not affect the livability or appropriate development of adjacent...
COTATI, CA

