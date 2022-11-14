Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
WLKY.com
How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
WLKY.com
UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bardstown Tigers
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown is this week's UPS Jobs Team of the Week. For the second straight year, the Tigers find themselves in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. "Their growth has been really fun to watch," head coach David Clark said. "Understanding of the game — it's one of the most intelligent teams I've coached."
WLKY.com
Survey reveals what residents want to see at site of former Iroquois Homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Plans to breathe new life into the former Iroquois Housing Complex in south Louisville are moving forward with community feedback. On Thursday, the findings of a months-long engagement process revealed what residents want the new development to look like. There were nearly 500 responses to the...
wbiw.com
A sustainable manufacturer plans a multi-million-dollar investment in Southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG – GIM Inc., a green sustainable manufacturer of composite and steel solutions, announced plans today to establish operations in Scottsburg, creating up to 135 new jobs by the end of 2026. “Indiana’s manufacturing industry continues to lead, advancing new technologies and innovations – another example of Indiana’s strong...
WLKY.com
Louisville Fire Department gets new tool they say will keep Ohio river safer than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Fire Department has a new tool that leaders believe will keep the waterways safer than ever before. On Thursday WLKY got a first look at LFD's newest rescue boat, during one of the training sessions for one of the three crews that will be manning it.
WLKY.com
Louisville Starbucks goes on morning strike, along with 100 other locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're a regular at Starbucks, getting coffee on Thursday might be a little more difficult. Dubbed the "Red Cup Rebellion," more than 100 Starbucks stores across the U.S. are going on strike, including a location in Louisville. The location on strike is the one at...
Wave 3
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
WLKY.com
Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
WLKY.com
Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
WLKY.com
Topgolf founders bringing tech-infused mini-golf entertainment venue to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another entertainment venue has signed a lease in Oxmoor Center,according to Louisville Business First. Puttshack, a tech-infused mini-golf course, will be taking up a space in the mall at 7900 Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. A news release said the 25,000-square-foot venue will open in early 2024.
WLKY.com
Did you know? In 1980, Bill Murray filmed 'Stripes' in a Louisville barbershop
More than 40 years ago, a downtown barbershop on West Market Street was transformed by film crews into a setting for "Stripes" starring Bill Murray. For six weeks starting in November 1980, Louisville and Fort Knox served as backdrops for parts of the film. While Murray is prominent in footage...
WLKY.com
Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
WLKY.com
Louisville-based app helping to boost local music scene
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville music scene is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and a new app created right here in Louisville may be just the thing to take it to the next level. Noah Rough came up with the idea while looking for a way to share...
wdrb.com
Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
WLWT 5
Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year
You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
WLKY.com
Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
