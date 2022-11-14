ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Chipotle opens first location in Louisville with a drive-thru

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Shea Van Hoy) — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced on Wednesday the opening of its 500th restaurant with a "Chipotlane," the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane,according to Louisville Business First. The new Chipotle is located at 7710 Bardstown Road in Louisville, part of the $20...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

How a 'micro-forest' could revitalize downtown Louisville, reduce stress, combat urban heat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new "micro-forest" in downtown Louisville could help revitalize the city's core, combat urban heat and lower stress, a UofL researcher predicts. Louisville's Trager family pledged $1 million to UofL's Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute to help create the Trager Micro-Forest Project at Founder's Square, a small park at the corner of Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Prominent Louisville family pledges $1 million to UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A generous donation from a prominent, Louisville family will reportedly fund a green space in downtown Louisville. The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, according to a UofL press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS Jobs Team of the Week: Bardstown Tigers

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown is this week's UPS Jobs Team of the Week. For the second straight year, the Tigers find themselves in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. "Their growth has been really fun to watch," head coach David Clark said. "Understanding of the game — it's one of the most intelligent teams I've coached."
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announces transition team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced the team set to help transition into his new role. On Wednesday, the 58-member team was represented in front of local leaders at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA on West Broadway. Greenberg said the team represents a multitude of neighborhoods, people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Leaders in Louisville address eviction rates in the Metro

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report in Louisville focuses on reducing evictions in the city. On Tuesday, The Metropolitan Housing Coalition, in partnership with JPMorgan Chase and Kiaspo, released 2021-2022 Evictions in Louisville: According to Property Owners. The report found eviction rates rise as you go from east to west across the city of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Down hundreds of officers, LMPD changing the way it recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, more than a dozen people began the journey to try and become an LMPD officer Wednesday. "We need good people out on our streets and good talent, good police officers," Sgt. Justin Bickett, the head of LMPD's recruitment, told the group ahead of their physical agility testing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community leaders call on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to build a better west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community leaders are challenging Louisville's next mayor to build a better West End during his time in office. Reverend Charles Elliott, Jr., retired Louisville Metro police officer Ray Barker and other activists gathered at the corner of 18th and Broadway Tuesday morning to outline what they want to see in West Louisville, as a way to hold Craig Greenberg and other city leaders accountable.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville-based app helping to boost local music scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville music scene is still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic and a new app created right here in Louisville may be just the thing to take it to the next level. Noah Rough came up with the idea while looking for a way to share...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Metro Council committee passes ordinance encouraging businesses to offer 'second chances'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new proposal in Louisville to help people convicted of crimes find jobs is a step closer to reality. Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, D-3, said the Second Chance Ordinance means the city would make a good faith effort to increase business with companies that hire second chance employees. Those businesses have at least 10% of their workforce made up of people convicted of a felony or Class A misdemeanor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Kentucky's holiday cave opens soon with 6 million lights this year

You can expect millions of more lights this year inside Louisville's holiday cave. Each year, the Louisville Mega Cavern decks its walls for Lights Under Louisville, a drive-thru holiday experience. And for 2022, it will feature six million lights -- two million more than last year -- and 900 displays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Ordinance designed to crackdown on slumlords in Louisville Metro advances to full council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An ordinance aimed at increasing transparency and accountability among landlords in the Louisville Metro is moving forward. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has been a driving force behind the ordinance saying it's time the city put more focus on making sure the living conditions of all renters at the very least meet minimum standards already required by law.
LOUISVILLE, KY

