cbs17
Happy trails: Lost sheep returned to owner in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lost sheep are hitting the trails back home after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Tuesday to find their owner. CBS 17 previously reported that the sheep had gone astray in the 400 block of Melbourne Street. Deputies said on Twitter...
cbs17
No toying around: Parents should watch out for dangerous and fake items when holiday shopping, group says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we head into the holiday season, parents are on the lookout for the hottest or most popular toys for their kids. However, the Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is warning parents there may be some bad toys out there. NC PIRG says its parent...
WRAL
Trend of theives stealing from constrcution sites could delay projects in Durham
Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Durham police are looking into a surge in power tool thefts at construction sites as figures are way up from 2021 and 2020. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie...
Chapel Hill owes $9M more for parking deck. What happened to its ‘guaranteed’ price?
The cost to build the East Rosemary Street parking deck is now approaching $48 million.
North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival prepares to open for holiday season
The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival held a special preview night on Tuesday at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
cbs17
TikTok video shows hundreds of anti-abortion rights advocates gathering outside Raleigh clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deborah Bridger recorded a video of an event from Saturday and uploaded it to TikTok. It shows hundreds of anti-abortion advocates gathering outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh. “They were all walking to the clinic to stand in front of a clinic where so...
We checked Raleigh grocery stores for the best Thanksgiving deals. Here’s what we found
Which stores have the cheapest turkey? The best deals on sweet potatoes & cranberry sauce? Check our database of 22 items you’ll need for Thanksgiving dinner.
athensoracle.com
(Satire) Bye bye bus driver!
A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?
cbs17
Granville County license plate agency closing Thursday due to contract ending
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ license plate agency in Granville County will close Thursday after the current operator’s contract ends. An operator candidate for the Oxford agency is still in the pre-qualification stage, according to the NCDOT. The division’s policy is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million
A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
cbs17
Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
cbs17
Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
WRAL
Family still not sure why Wendell boy ran away
Why Bentley Stancil didn't get on the school bus, his father says, "is the million-dollar question." Why Bentley Stancil didn't get on the school bus, his father says, "is the million-dollar question." Reporter: Brennan DohertyReporter: Brett KnesePhotographer: Keith BakerPhotographer: Sean BraswellPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WRAL
Public input needed: Old Stage Road near Garner will be widened from 2 lanes to 4
GARNER, N.C. — Plans to widen Old Stage Road in southern Wake County near Garner are moving forward, and residents on Thursday can weigh in on the changes. The project is scheduled to begin in 2025 as the North Carolina Department of Transportation prepares for rapid growth in the area.
cbs17
Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning. Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.
Bodies in rural home identified as people who only recently moved in, NC cops say
“Persons of interest” have been identified, deputies say.
North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision, transported to hospital
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
cbs17
Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
Comments / 3