Garner, NC

cbs17

Happy trails: Lost sheep returned to owner in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lost sheep are hitting the trails back home after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter Tuesday to find their owner. CBS 17 previously reported that the sheep had gone astray in the 400 block of Melbourne Street. Deputies said on Twitter...
DURHAM, NC
athensoracle.com

(Satire) Bye bye bus driver!

A sharp honk of a car. The shrill sounds of children screaming. The crinkle of wrappers that will be left on the bus for you to clean up. Such is the bliss a bus driver gets to enjoy in their wonderful job driving children to and from school every day. Every morning starts at the ripe hour of 4:30, so you get to see those beautiful children’s faces early. Later in the afternoon, you get to enjoy having them around once again, and, much to anyone’s excitement, they will often be louder and more disrespectful to you. And you get to do all of this while toting them to and from a school building in a happy yellow bus. All this for 17 dollars an hour. All of these benefits make it seem too good to be true. And yet, people are leaving left and right. Why?
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $2.6 million

A 5,371-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 400 block of Forsyth Street in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 31, 2022. The $2,595,000 purchase price works out to $483 per square foot. The house sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These nearby houses have also...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim of shooting near Durham Tech was a 16-year-old, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting near Durham Technical Community College’s main campus Tuesday night as a 16-year-old male. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sima Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the teen who had been shot. Sima...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Lost sheep looking for home in Durham; are they yours?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter with humor on Tuesday morning in the hopes of helping a few subjects in a “baaaad” situation find their way home. After locating a few sheep that had gone astray in the 400 block...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Family still not sure why Wendell boy ran away

Why Bentley Stancil didn't get on the school bus, his father says, "is the million-dollar question." Why Bentley Stancil didn't get on the school bus, his father says, "is the million-dollar question." Reporter: Brennan DohertyReporter: Brett KnesePhotographer: Keith BakerPhotographer: Sean BraswellPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Missing 9-year-old in Wendell found alive; boy was hiding in a camper, sheriff says

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive after going missing Tuesday morning. Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday around noon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.
WENDELL, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill suspects captured on camera robbing tools at gun point

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police are trying to identify several suspects they say stole tools from a van at gun point. Chapel Hill police investigators say several suspects were seen arriving at a hotel in the 5600 block of Fordham Boulevard on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. Security camera footage showed they were driving a red Ford pickup truck which appeared to have a black truck bed cover.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

