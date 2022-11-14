Read full article on original website
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Kentucky man composed one of the most popular Christmas songs covered and recordedAmarie M.Covington, KY
T.J. Maxx's Sierra Store Opened Cincinnati AreaBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
The Washington Commanders’ Monday night clash against the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles had the makings of a blowout. But Taylor Heinicke, Terry McLaurin, Darrick Forrest, Joey Slye and countless other contributors didn’t allow Nick Sirianni’s side to pile on after the Eagles jumped out to an early lead.
NFL Week 11 Betting Trends and Odds for Every Team, Every Game
Every week at BetSided, our team of editors and writers break down each game on the slte, highlighting their favorite betting plays, while also sorting out all sorts of trends, news, nuggets and analysis to help form an educated wager. Some of the trends that we come across are insightful,...
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
Ndamukong Suh signing could be the Super Bowl luck the Eagles need
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to stack up their defensive line for a Super Bowl push, signing veteran Ndamukong Suh. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season this past Monday at the hands of the rival Washington Commanders. Prior to Week 10, the team lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a high ankle sprain and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games
The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
Atlanta Falcons: Three players who should be starting right now
Three players who should be starting for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward. There has been plenty wrong with this Atlanta Falcons team over the past two games. Certain players have just not been playing up to the standard that they should be, while others have shown that they deserve to be starting.
MLB insider believes resurgent favorite could return to Cardinals
An MLB insider thinks the Cardinals can reunite with another fan favorite who is having a resurgence at the plate. According to The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Matt Carpenter reuniting with the St. Louis Cardinals could be a possibility. Rosenthal noted it was his speculation and not based...
3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
