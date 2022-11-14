ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice

The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ndamukong Suh signing could be the Super Bowl luck the Eagles need

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to stack up their defensive line for a Super Bowl push, signing veteran Ndamukong Suh. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season this past Monday at the hands of the rival Washington Commanders. Prior to Week 10, the team lost rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a high ankle sprain and was subsequently placed on the injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
