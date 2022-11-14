Read full article on original website
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Centre Daily
Bo Nix ‘Preparing himself as if he can go’ Ahead of Utah Showdown
We still don't know who will be taking snaps at quarterback for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday when they face off against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Star quarterback Bo Nix exited last week's game against Washington after taking a hit on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. He would eventually return after missing the ensuing drive.
Centre Daily
Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
Centre Daily
Cowboys Watch: ‘Crap’ Eagles Upset by 10.5-Point Underdog Commanders on ‘MNF’
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys can now come out of NFC East mourning. As stunned as the Cowboys surely are after their history-making collapse in Sunday's 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay, the Monday result in Philadelphia serves as an .... un-stun?. Yes, the NFL world is in shock after...
Centre Daily
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Centre Daily
8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways
Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What’s It Mean for Desmond Ridder?
Despite widespread calls for change from outside the building, the Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. The decision, coach Arthur Smith announced Monday was "never" a situation. How so? Smith cited Atlanta's standing in the playoff race, just one game behind both the division lead and final wild card position.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Lands $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Titans-Packers TNF
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel
Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
Centre Daily
The Extra Point: Collin Sexton’s Impact on the Utah Jazz
As we are nearing the one month mark into the NBA season, several teams and players have far exceeded expectations. There are plenty examples, but one that sticks out more than the rest is the Utah Jazz. Over the summer, Utah traded away four-time All-NBA center and three-time Defensive Player...
Centre Daily
Maryland Sports Betting Apps Get Green Light For Launch Next Week
Lengthy vote counts frustrate, but don't signal problems
Lengthy vote counts in states such as Arizona or California can frustrate candidates and their supporters, but they don't indicate anything is wrong with the voting or the tallying of ballots
