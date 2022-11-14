Read full article on original website
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Colts coach Frank Reich puts $1.9 million Indianapolis home up for sale five days after firing
Former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich put his $1.9 million home on North Illinois Street up for sale just five days after the team fired him and brought in former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as interim coach. According to records from MIBOR, the 7,848-square-foot home owned by...
Tony Dungy thought Colts were 'crazy' for naming Jeff Saturday coach. He changed his mind.
Former Colts coach Tony Dungy was as shocked as everyone else when Jim Irsay named Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. But after some time to think about it, the Hall of Famer understands the rationale behind the move. “I was shocked about the Frank (Reich) news,...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes season-ending back surgery, according to report
INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard underwent his second back surgery in the past six months on Tuesday, according to a report by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport, ending his season. Leonard, who first had surgery in June to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on the nerves leading...
Chiefs get Marquez Valdes-Scantling back at practice
The Kansas City Chiefs are still down multiple receivers in practice on Thursday but the good news is that MVS is on the mend. The Kansas City Chiefs are still down a couple of wide receivers on the team’s injury report, but things are looking rosier than they were one day ago when three of the team’s top receivers were out of practice. Fortunately, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way back after missing Wednesday’s practice session.
Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills fans are livid after “Snow Bowl” was relocated
The Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills faithful were hoping to see the two teams battle in the Snow Bowl. Leave it to the NFL to ruin a great opportunity. Worried more about the quality of the contest than the fans’ fun, the NFL has announced that the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will not be playing their regularly scheduled game in Buffalo after all, in a game man called the Snow Bowl. With the city looking at anywhere from three to six feet worth of snow, the NFL has stepped in and moved the game to Detroit, angering fans in the process.
Yardbarker
Have Fans Seen The Worst From The Ragamuffin Raiders?
Quick! Someone in the Las Vegas Raiders front office should get on the phone with Bret Hart. After all, “The Hitman” was billed as the “Excellence of Execution” during his pro wrestling glory days, and that’s a glaring omission in Silver and Black football. Case...
Bills take over Lions den by moving Browns game to Ford Field
Due to heavy snow in Buffalo, the Bills will host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday. This week, there were weather forecasts that predicted that Buffalo would be hit by a huge lake-effect snow event, bringing anywhere between three and six feet of snow to the area. As of Wednesday, Nov. 16. the game was still planned to go on as scheduled at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. There is now an update on the status of the game.
3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
