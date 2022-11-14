Read full article on original website
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A par-3 golf course in Greenville, South Carolina, is now getting the backing of superstar Justin Timberlake and his partners at8AM Golf. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening at 61 Villa Road in Greenville in 2020.
Shortage of young farmers could impact the Carolinas' economy and way of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Agriculture is one of the biggest industries in both North and South Carolina, but the face of farming is changing. Nationwide, the American Farm Bureau says only about eight to nine percent of farmers are under the age of 35. "That's going to be a...
Spartanburg, South Carolina, announces plans for holiday Ferris Wheel
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new winter attraction is coming to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The city announced Thursday that there will be a Holiday Ferris Wheel from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. "We’ve got some BIG news, Spartanburg!" a Facebook said. "This holiday season, WHEEL be enjoying some incredible views...
Loaded gun found in student's book bag at South Carolina high school, district confirms
ANDERSON, S.C. — A loaded gun was found in a student's bookbag at an Upstate, South Carolina, high school on Wednesday, according to district officials. Kyle Newton, with Anderson County School District 5, said the gun, along with marijuana, was found on a student at Westside High School. The...
Greenville County Schools proposes change to school calendar
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is proposing a shift to the student calendar. The district says the change would mean students will start and end the year one week earlier. GCS is sharing two years of draft calendars and seeking your input on the proposed 2023-24 and...
Workers at a South Carolina Starbucks participate in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike
ANDERSON, S.C. — Workers at an Upstate, South Carolina, Starbucksparticipated in a strike Thursday as part of what they are calling a "Red Cup Rebellion." Starbucks Workers United announced workers at the Interstate 85 and Clemson Boulevard store participated in the strike along with employees at more than 110 stores around the country.
Pieces of a Disney holiday movie travel to Greenville from California
GREENVILLE, S.C. — "NUTCRACKER: The Exhibition" is organized by theUpcountry History Museum. It opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The holiday exhibition showcases props and seven original costumes from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Rick Lorentz, acquisitions manager for Walt Disney Archives traveled...
Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
What do people think about spending, as holiday shopping season nears?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Numbers show that people are still spending money. Retail sales were up more than expected last month. Mike Giordano, Financial advisor with Williams Wealth Management, weighs in. Watch the video above.
WYFF 4 Family Recipes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Garlic “with a capital G” Mashed Potatoes. Strain pineapple juice from crushed pineapple, save both. Top off pineapple juice with water to equal 1 cup total. Boil liquid with sugar. Add cranberries and return to boil. Simmer on medium for 10 minutes (cranberries will...
Upstate choir raises awareness for Alzheimer's in emotional performance
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Master Chorale is bringing awareness to the more thansix million people nationwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and the more than 11 million people who serve as their caregivers. This Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, they’re performing "Alzheimer’s Stories," a three-movement piece written by composer...
Upstate organization calls on community to donate Hispanic food items ahead of the holiday season
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate organization is calling on the community to donate Hispanic food items ahead of the holidays. The leaders at the Jesus El Rey Church said they have seen firsthand the needs for Hispanic families increase over the years. "As the community has grown, we have...
2 missing Greenville County teens found safe, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Two missing teens were found safe Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Greenville County deputies are searching for two runaway girls in Simpsonville, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They were last seen Tuesday...
Pictures: Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot, 15 guns seized from South Carolina home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Fentanyl, meth, LSD, mushrooms, pot and 15 guns were among the drugs and property seized from an Upstate home recently. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they worked with the Clemson Police Department on a search warrant and seized the following from a home in Mauldin:
'A little bit of hope': One Greenville family is feeding a community
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Martins aren't your typical love story. When they met, Cassandra and her children had spent a year in a shelter. Redd had been homeless for nearly 18 years. He was working in a sports souvenir store at the time. "And the most beautiful woman...
Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
Father of fallen Spartanburg County Deputy speaks out for first time, son honored posthumously
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Aceremony was held on Monday at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to honor fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge. Aldridge was killed back in June while responding to a domestic incident. During the ceremony, the Aldridge family was in attendance to see several awards present...
Nonprofits open cold shelters as hundreds of Greenville homeless people battle extreme temperatures
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As rain and cold temperatures drive people in Greenville County indoors, some of the area's most vulnerable are being left in the cold. Redd Martin was homeless for 18 years and now runs Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a nonprofit that feeds homeless people. He remembers going to extreme measures to fight off the elements, even burning things like hand sanitizer for heat.
Operation Christmas Child collection week underway across Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A worldwide operation is underway to collect Christmas gifts for children around the world. Operation Christmas Child is holding its annual collection week at collection sites around the country. The operation was started by Samaritan's Purse, which is based in North Carolina. Franklin Graham, the son...
