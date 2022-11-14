ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg, South Carolina, announces plans for holiday Ferris Wheel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A new winter attraction is coming to Spartanburg, South Carolina. The city announced Thursday that there will be a Holiday Ferris Wheel from Dec. 6 through Dec. 31. "We’ve got some BIG news, Spartanburg!" a Facebook said. "This holiday season, WHEEL be enjoying some incredible views...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville County Schools proposes change to school calendar

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County Schools is proposing a shift to the student calendar. The district says the change would mean students will start and end the year one week earlier. GCS is sharing two years of draft calendars and seeking your input on the proposed 2023-24 and...
WYFF4.com

Workers at a South Carolina Starbucks participate in 'Red Cup Rebellion' strike

ANDERSON, S.C. — Workers at an Upstate, South Carolina, Starbucksparticipated in a strike Thursday as part of what they are calling a "Red Cup Rebellion." Starbucks Workers United announced workers at the Interstate 85 and Clemson Boulevard store participated in the strike along with employees at more than 110 stores around the country.
WYFF4.com

Pieces of a Disney holiday movie travel to Greenville from California

GREENVILLE, S.C. — "NUTCRACKER: The Exhibition" is organized by theUpcountry History Museum. It opens Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The holiday exhibition showcases props and seven original costumes from Walt Disney’s 2018 live-action film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms." Rick Lorentz, acquisitions manager for Walt Disney Archives traveled...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Oldest employee at Greenville County Schools celebrates big birthday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The oldest employee in Greenville County Schools celebrated a big birthday this week. Grace Masters turned 90 years old on Monday. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The district made a Facebook post for the occasion that read:. "Masters, who works at Bryson Elementary...
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 Family Recipes

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Garlic “with a capital G” Mashed Potatoes. Strain pineapple juice from crushed pineapple, save both. Top off pineapple juice with water to equal 1 cup total. Boil liquid with sugar. Add cranberries and return to boil. Simmer on medium for 10 minutes (cranberries will...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate choir raises awareness for Alzheimer's in emotional performance

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Spartanburg Master Chorale is bringing awareness to the more thansix million people nationwide living with Alzheimer’s disease and the more than 11 million people who serve as their caregivers. This Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, they’re performing "Alzheimer’s Stories," a three-movement piece written by composer...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

2 missing Greenville County teens found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: Two missing teens were found safe Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Greenville County deputies are searching for two runaway girls in Simpsonville, according to Sgt. Natalie Hill, with Greenville County Sheriff's Office. They were last seen Tuesday...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Slater-Marietta Fire Department breaks ground on new station

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Slater-Marietta Fire Department is in the process of an expansion along Highway 11 in the northern part of Greenville County. Last week, leaders broke ground on the property near Pleasant Ridge County Park. In 9 months, the property will be a station with space for four response vehicles.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Nonprofits open cold shelters as hundreds of Greenville homeless people battle extreme temperatures

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — As rain and cold temperatures drive people in Greenville County indoors, some of the area's most vulnerable are being left in the cold. Redd Martin was homeless for 18 years and now runs Sunday Dinner with a Twist, a nonprofit that feeds homeless people. He remembers going to extreme measures to fight off the elements, even burning things like hand sanitizer for heat.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Operation Christmas Child collection week underway across Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A worldwide operation is underway to collect Christmas gifts for children around the world. Operation Christmas Child is holding its annual collection week at collection sites around the country. The operation was started by Samaritan's Purse, which is based in North Carolina. Franklin Graham, the son...
GREENVILLE, SC

