digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
Collider

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network

It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Whipping Post

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, Bell took a promotion and the city disbanded the Organized Crime unit. If that happens, it would be the end of the series. So somehow, the unit has to stay intact. But how are they going to get past the resistance from 1PP?
SheKnows

By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]

New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Popculture

CBS Announces Return Dates for 'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More

Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. This week, CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
TVLine

The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate

Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
Chrissie Massey

'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors

A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
bravotv.com

RHOP Is Not the First Time Peter Thomas Has Been Caught Up in Real Housewives Drama

The RHOA ex-husband again finds himself in the middle of the drama on RHOP Season 7. Amid all the drama of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Peter Thomas (yes, that Peter Thomas) has found himself caught up in it with the ladies. And in a first look at the upcoming November 20 episode of RHOP, that is definitely the situation Peter is in during the cast trip to Miami.

