It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 DAYS AGO