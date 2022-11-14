Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' Star Set for 'Law & Order: SVU' in Rollins-Focused Episode Ahead of Exit
A former Criminal Minds star has booked a guest role in an upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode. Lola Glaudini will star in the Thursday, Nov. 3 episode, reports Give Me My Remote. The episode will feature Det. Amanda Rollins, a month before Kelli Giddish's final episode airs.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order: SVU star reacts to record-breaking role on the show
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has opened up about his thoughts on his record breaking tenure on the show. The actor, who plays Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola, has earned the title of longest running male actor in a TV series for his role on the show. He...
Collider
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Whipping Post
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 8, Bell took a promotion and the city disbanded the Organized Crime unit. If that happens, it would be the end of the series. So somehow, the unit has to stay intact. But how are they going to get past the resistance from 1PP?
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
The Hollywood Gossip
Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce
Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
90 Day Fiancé Fans Are Ripping Angela Deem Again After She Was Spotted Dancing With A Younger Dude In NOLA
Angela Deem is under fire from fans again after a video of her dancing with a young man hit the internet.
FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International cast changes (Who’s in, who’s out)
Although the FBI franchise on CBS is still in its early days, the three series that make up the hit franchise has already undergone so many major casting changes over the years. Just this season, we saw several casting shakeups as beloved characters departed in often shocking manners as new...
Inside Teen Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind’s new life with shocking career & humble home 5 years after quitting show
TEEN Mom Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend Adam Lind has a new life with a surprising career and humble home five years after he quit the MTV show. The U.S. Sun previously reported Adam, 31, was arrested on May 26, 2022 for a January 11, 2021 bench warrant for failing to pay child support in his case with Chelsea, 31.
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Popculture
CBS Announces Return Dates for 'Blue Bloods', 'NCIS' and More
Blue Bloods fans will not have to wait too long for the show's return after the Reagan family begin their winter break. This week, CBS announced the midseason premiere date for Blue Bloods, as well as NCIS, FBI, and other hit shows. The eye network also scheduled the premiere for True Lies, a new series inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger movie.
The Good Doctor's 100th Episode Bumped by ABC for Mike Pence Interview — Get New Airdate
Welp, guess we’ll be watching the Weather Channel tonight. The Good Doctor‘s milestone 100th episode has been preempted by ABC just hours ahead of air, TVLine has confirmed. The network will instead show a primetime interview with former vice president Mike Pence — his first televised sit-down since the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result of the preemption, The Good Doctor‘s 100th will now be seen Monday, Nov. 21, in its usual 10 pm time slot. In the milestone outing, titled “Hot and Bothered,” a heatwave hits San Jose. Everyone is on edge, and Drs. Shaun Murphy...
‘Sister Wives’: Mykelti and Tony Padron’s Twin Boys Induced on Thanksgiving
Mykelti and Tony Padron's twin boys will be born soon! The 'Sister Wives' star revealed that she will be getting induced on Thanksgiving 2022. Here are all of the details so far.
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
SheKnows
As General Hospital Brings In a Temp as Nikolas, Tyler Christopher Sends a Message Directly to the Powers That Be
Viewers watching the Monday, November 14, episode of General Hospital noticed that Adam Huss once again stepped in for Marcus Coloma as Nikolas. The casting not only caught the attention of fans, it caused a reaction from one of Nik’s former portrayers…. Tyler Christopher, who created the Port Charles...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ trailer brings Joe Mantegna and crew back together
Paramount+ will be host to the return of the ‘Criminal Minds’ squad in a brand new serial killer mystery set post-pandemic in the 10 episode ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution.’
'The Young and the Restless' Casting Cut Rumors
A CBS insider revealed several cast members are on the chopping block.CBS Entertainment logo/Wikimedia. The Young and the Restless (Y&R) leaker revealed a list of names they claim are in danger of getting their walking papers on the CBS daytime drama. Soap Dirt reported that with Paramount reporting two significant quarter losses in 2022, there could be budget cuts ahead for Y&R and B&B.
bravotv.com
RHOP Is Not the First Time Peter Thomas Has Been Caught Up in Real Housewives Drama
The RHOA ex-husband again finds himself in the middle of the drama on RHOP Season 7. Amid all the drama of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Peter Thomas (yes, that Peter Thomas) has found himself caught up in it with the ladies. And in a first look at the upcoming November 20 episode of RHOP, that is definitely the situation Peter is in during the cast trip to Miami.
‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Derek Haas to Exit Series After 10 Years With Wolf Entertainment
Saying goodbye. Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas announced he is exiting the NBC series and Wolf Entertainment after ten years. “Although I am leaving Wolf Entertainment next year to focus on creating new shows, I’m entirely committed to delivering amazing episodes of Chicago Fire and FBI: International through the end of the current seasons,” the […]
Coolio's Cause Of Death Explained
Rapper and icon Coolio died on September 28th, 2022, while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. At the time, no official cause of death had been provided.
