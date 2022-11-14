Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
WTOL-TV
TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting
Toledo police officers shot and killed Prince Jones, 24, on Friday. Police claimed he shot and killed two people the night before.
Man indicted for shooting death of 11 year old has trial postponed
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of a man indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in north Toledo in August 2021 has been postponed from its original date of Nov. 14, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023. Tyler Williams was 20 years old when he...
WTOL-TV
Victims identified in Friday's double homicide, TPD to release information on officer-involved shooting
A man and woman were found shot to death inside a home on Albion Street, Toledo police said. Police shot the suspect who was found with one of the victim's cars.
huroninsider.com
Police issue warning after man reportedly asked Perkins High School student if she needed a ride
SANDUSKY – Police are warning the public after a mother of a Perkins High School student said that an unknown man in a vehicle asked her daughter if she need a ride to school. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the student’s mother told police...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky woman who threatened city hall arrested after failing to show for October sentencing
Amanda Nichol, the Sandusky resident arrested in July for making a call to Sanilac Central Dispatch threatening Sandusky City Hall, was arrested again, but this time, for skipping the sentencing trial for July’s offense. Nichol, age 33, failed to appear at her October 18 district court sentencing, prompting a...
14-year-old missing from Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — 14-year-old Maumee teen Oliver Brush is missing, according to the Maumee Police Division. He was last seen on Tuesday at 10 p.m. Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the Maumee Police Division at 419-897-7040. MORE FROM WTOL 11:
hometownstations.com
A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon
Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
fox2detroit.com
Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week. He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
Man found dead in creek shortly after being reported missing
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Monroe County man reported missing Saturday morning was found dead in a nearby creek, police say. Police were called at 9:07 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, for a man who was reported missing from a home in the 2000 block of Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
67-year-old man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on icy roads, Novi police say
A patch of ice is being blamed for the death of a 67-year-old Novi resident after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car Wednesday morning, authorities said.
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
thevillagereporter.com
House Fire Claims All Belongings Of Area Family
MCDOUGLE FAMILY … This lovely family lost their home in a house fire on November 4, 2022. From left to right are Mason, Caleb, dad Don holding baby Silas, and mom Heather holding Jordyn. (PHOTO PROVIDED) “Oh no! How can we help?” is the automatic reaction of friends and...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Toledo man for active warrant and reportedly failing to disclose gun in car
Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man Saturday for an active warrant in Lucas County and reportedly failing to disclose a gun in his vehicle when asked. An officer was on patrol around 12:37 a.m. on East Court Street when he noticed a modified black Dodge Charger parked on the street. Earlier in the night, the officer heard radio traffic about law enforcement pursuing a black Dodger southbound on Interstate 75. The pursuit was terminated and the license plate was never obtained.
11 Investigates: Dozens of dead residents charged for nuisance properties
Blight and delinquent property taxes continue to hurt the Toledo economy. On the night of June 6, 2003, Crystal Hunt got in her car in front of her Forest Avenue home after a graduation party. Early the next morning, Hunt was found slumped over the steering wheel of that car,...
