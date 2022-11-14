ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee, FL

cw34.com

Missing father from Vero Beach found dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint. This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of NW Twelve Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection near Walmart

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce

An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Nov. 14

Christine Julia Ammon, 31, Wilton Manors; Status: Held on $200,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of sale/delivery/possession with intent to sell or deliver, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Dorothy Castellano, 79, of the 500 block of 13th Place, Vero Beach; Status: Held...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Man undergoing surgery after being found shot in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday morning in Lake Park. Around 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road. Upon arrival they located an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses

A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
WELLINGTON, FL

