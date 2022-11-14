Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cw34.com
Missing father from Vero Beach found dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The search is over for a missing father from Vero Beach. Police found 58-year-old Robert Bridges dead on Thursday morning. Investigators have not said where they found his body, and the cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Bridges vanished on...
cw34.com
Van in suspected DUI crash ends 2,000 feet away 'missing the driver side wheel & assembly'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The van involved in a crash was found about 2,000 feet away from the impact and before the night was over, its driver was facing a DUI charge. An investigator with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wrote about the scene on N....
wflx.com
2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint. This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 p.m. on the 1600 block of NW Twelve Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.
cw34.com
3 suspects arrested, 1 being questioned after 19 French bulldogs stolen, 13 still missing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police raided two homes and arrested three of four suspects after 19 French bulldogs were stolen from a home in Port St. Lucie. The dogs were said to be worth $100,000 and they were taken from a home along SW Fenway Road in the middle of the day on Friday, Nov. 4.
Woman hit, killed by car in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie police said a person was hit and killed by a car overnight Thursday. The wreck happened at 1:40 a.m. on Southwest Savona Boulevard.
wflx.com
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie said Wednesday that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogsearlier this month. The break-in occurred Nov. 4 at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest Fenway Road. Police spokesman Sgt. John Dellacroce said detectives and...
cbs12.com
Chief Deputy: Remains found in Fort Pierce belong to a man, there for up to a month
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office are investigating human remains found in Fort Pierce on Thursday. The remains were found north of the intersection of St. Lucie Boulevard and Taylor Dairy Road. Deputies said area where the body was found isn't heavily trafficked.
cw34.com
Landscaper run over by lawnmower near Boca Raton, body found in canal
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a landscaper, apparently run over by his own lawnmower. The incident happened in the Boca Bridges community, just west of Boca Raton. On Monday, authorities pulled a lawnmower from the canal. The worker...
wflx.com
Deputies investigate shooting at Lake Park intersection near Walmart
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Lake Park intersection. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to a shooting at Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been pierced...
wflx.com
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. "It was just like boom boom boom, it was fast, I mean it just kept going," said a woman who didn't want to be identified for fear of her safety. "I've lived here for 17 years and I've never seen anything like that in my entire life."
cw34.com
High-end auto theft crew brought down by South Florida law enforcement
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A high-end auto theft ring that started in Palm Beach County was brought down, leading to the recovery of five stolen high-end cars and the seizure of a firearm and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the Burglary...
cw34.com
Couple caught shoplifting at Walmart with children
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman are accused of shoplifting with three young children at a Walmart in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Shetarra Denise Taylor and 28-year-old Zachary Wilfredo Feliciano on charges of shoplifting and retail theft earlier this month.
veronews.com
Woman charged after attempt to sneak drug-infused paper into jail
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 31-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she and her boyfriend – an inmate at the county jail – tried to sneak drugs into the facility in August. The pair conspired to smuggle paper laced with ecstasy into the jail, sheriff’s officials said.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Nov. 14
Christine Julia Ammon, 31, Wilton Manors; Status: Held on $200,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of sale/delivery/possession with intent to sell or deliver, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Dorothy Castellano, 79, of the 500 block of 13th Place, Vero Beach; Status: Held...
WPBF News 25
Man undergoing surgery after being found shot in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot Tuesday morning in Lake Park. Around 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Silver Beach Road. Upon arrival they located an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.
cw34.com
Man dead after being ejected from scooter during crash
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died from his injuries after he was ejected from his scooter during a crash on Tuesday, November 8. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 52-year-old Trevor Grill was driving a 2020 YNGF Scooter in the left lane of Lyons Road just after 3 p.m. when he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla Model Y that was stuck in traffic.
Palm Beach County officials say scam costing seniors big money
State officials are warning people in Palm Beach County that crooks are out to get people's money through what they call a scam targeting the elderly.
wflx.com
‘Check-washing’ scam hits Wellington businesses
A bank of mailboxes at the Wellington Plaza was targeted by a check-washing thief who appears to be cashing in. “Half a million dollars,” said Wellington Plaza’s Property Manager Mary O’Neal. She said a postal service worker told her the crooks had a skeleton, or pass key...
Animal rescue leader grateful for help after violent crash during hurricane
The woman in charge of a local animal rescue had strangers come to her rescue when she was involved in a car crash during Hurricane Nicole.
WPBF News 25
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team responding to 'active investigation'
TAYLOR CREEK, Fla. — Parts of SE 28th Street in Okeechobee are closed due to an "active investigation" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team. Deputies said the 3900 to 4300 blocks are closed and movement is restricted in the area. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
Comments / 0