Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.

3 DAYS AGO