How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States
For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
Australia's $800million FIFA World Cup problem: Staggering figures prove just how far Aussies lag behind their French opponents as first game in Qatar looms
If you needed proof of the massive David versus Goliath challenge facing the Socceroos at the FIFA World Cup, look no further than a quick comparison of pay packets the Aussie players take home compared to the star-studded French side they are aiming to upset. Australia were dealt a cruel...
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England arrive in Qatar ready for 'pinnacle of world football'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England arrived in Qatar on Tuesday night ahead of the...
Sporting News
Mexico, Raul Jimenez with plenty to worry about at World Cup 2022 after defeat to Sweden in warmup friendly
Mexico fell to Sweden 2-1 on Wednesday in their final action before the 2022 FIFA World Cup begins. After a year of frustrating results and pressure on head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the World Cup squad did little to quell the noise heading into the tournament in Qatar. An Alexis...
CBS Sports
2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar
France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
Qatar Authorities Threaten To Smash Camera Of World Cup News Crew On Live TV
“You invited the whole world to come here. Why can’t we film? It's a public place," Danish TV2 reporter asks as Qataris threaten to smash the camera.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
ng-sportingnews.com
Argentina World Cup squad 2022: Final list of 26 players for national team in Qatar
Lionel Messi will be a man on a mission at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and his Argentina national team are on board for it. The 35-year-old icon is seeking the crowning achievement of his legendary career by winning the most prestigious trophy in the sport which has eluded him in four previous attempts. He has already confirmed that this will be his last World Cup.
Soccer-Ronaldo very optimistic about Portugal's World Cup chances
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo believes his country has an excellent group of players and they are capable of doing well in the World Cup in Qatar. Ronaldo said he had dreamt of wining the World Cup, but knows it will be extremely difficult to lift the trophy with teams like France, Spain, Argentina, Germany and Brazil to face.
Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming up and it’s not like any of the previous 21 editions. Because of that, the top powerhouses who are in contention every four years are potentially vulnerable and may endure more of a struggle than they expected. In the 92-year history of the World Cup, only eight countries Read more... The post Why this could be the most unpredictable World Cup ever appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Announces Broadcaster Match Assignments for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Group Stage
DOHA, QATAR – Ahead of the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ this Sunday, Nov. 20, FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the tournament, today unveils broadcaster match assignments for the group stage. David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea captain, habitual winner Gary Cahill has retired
England’s Brave Gary Cahill has called time on his career, having been without a club since getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. His last appearance for the Cherries came back in January. Prior to that, Cahill had spent a couple seasons at Crystal Palace as well, after leaving Chelsea in 2019.
Report: Neil Bath To Change Roles
Chelsea academy director Neil Bath is set to switch to a new role within the Blues' setup.
Jalopnik
The Mercedes O 302: Official Bus of the 1974 FIFA World Cup
The opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than a week away. While the anticipatory event is currently facing its own issues of discontent and disdain, there’s something else that’s fell short of expectations as of late: eye-catching team buses. Former FIFA buses,...
