Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
If you don’t know who OBJ is, then you probably don’t follow football. Born on November 5, 1992, Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams and currently a free agent after a string of injuries, but several teams are interested in him, including the Rams and Buffalo Bills. He was […]
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
NBC Sports
Eagles agree to deal with Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles’ talks with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh went well. According to multiple reports, the NFC East leaders have agreed to terms with Suh on a one-year deal. A report on Thursday revealed that the team has been in talks with the veteran about joining their defensive line. Suh...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Eagles Get Crushing Injury News After Losing First Game Of Their Season
For the first time in 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing some serious adversity. Not only did the 8-1 Eagles lose for the first time this season when they fell 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. They also lost a key offensive player due to injury. Mike Garafolo of ...
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
Jerry Jones shares why Odell Beckham Jr has not signed yet
The Dallas Cowboys have been open about their interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., but the veteran wide receiver remains a free agent. Jerry Jones has some thoughts on why Beckham has not yet found a new team. Jones has made it very clear that he wants to see Beckham...
Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler suffers season-ending knee injury
The season is over for former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday evening that according to sources, “Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. A brutal reality for Arizona and its veteran.”. The writing was on the wall for Ertz, according to...
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes surprised kids with 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' screening
Leading the way for the Kansas City Chiefs during their latest three-game winning streak has been Patrick Mahomes. The former league MVP continues to break records with his incredible play on the field. Mahomes has shown a superhero-like of effort this season, pushing the team to several comeback wins. Recently, Mahomes got to play the superhero role in a different way.
WSAW
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you plan to watch the Packers take on the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, you’re going to have to look to streaming platforms instead of your local broadcast channels to do so. Formerly owned by NFL Network, this year marks the first season...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports
Kittle explains backstory behind Jimmy G's viral courtside moment
While a new episode of "Bachelor In Paradise" was airing on Monday night, Jimmy Garoppolo's gravitational pull sitting courtside at the Warriors game was greater than any contestant on the beach in Mexico. The 49ers' quarterback, along with tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and running back Christian McCaffrey...
NBC Sports
Steph shares heartfelt call with Klay after 3-point record
When Steph Curry was crowned 3-point king after passing Ray Allen’s all-time record at Madison Square Garden last season, you might have thought it was a team accolade the way the Warriors' star thanked several people for being able to achieve such a milestone. Although an individual record, the...
NBC Sports
Breer: Why a Bill O'Brien return to Patriots 'could be in play'
A reunion between Bill O'Brien and the New England Patriots wasn't in the cards in 2022. Could 2023 be a different story?. The Patriots' offense has sputtered this season under offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, who was tabbed to replace departing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this offseason despite having no prior experience calling offensive plays.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in playoff picture entering Week 11
The 49ers improved to 5-4 with their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, and they are in good shape regarding the NFC playoff picture. San Francisco currently holds the No. 7 seed in the NFC, a half-game ahead of the Washington Commanders, who upset the top-seeded and previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football."
Comments / 0