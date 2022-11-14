ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Troy man sentenced in gun, drug investigation

A man from Troy has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for illegally having a pistol and intending to sell narcotics. Alex Mahoney-Wilks, 23, pleaded guilty to having a firearm as a felon. He was also found with fentanyl-laced pills and cash. In addition to the prison time,...
TROY, NY
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dual stabbing at state Capitol

An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison on Thursday, for stabbing two people at the New York State Capitol last year. Alexander Contompasis, 39, received 12 years for one victim and eight years for the other. The stabbings happened on January 6, 2021, in East Capitol...
ALBANY, NY
Home health care aide charged with raping East Greenbush patient

A health care aide is charged with raping a 42-year-old East Greenbush woman in his care. Zaquawn Gordon, 29, was arrested after a year-long investigation. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the alleged rape happened in February 2021, and Gordon has not cared for the victim since. He was also fired from his job.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
Serial drunken driver sentenced in Albany County

A man police call a serial drunken driver, was sentenced in Albany County on Tuesday evening. Brandon McKinley, 42, received three to nine years in state prison. McKinley pleaded guilty last September to three counts of DWI. Police say he has been arrested seven times over 14 years, accused of...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges for Amsterdam man

An Amsterdam man is facing multiple charges, after police say they pulled over a drunken driver operating with a suspended license. State police say they pulled over Joseph Harrington, 56, Tuesday night in the town of Bethlehem. They say he appeared intoxicated, and in the car was a tactical rifle...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Man convicted in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany man was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, for fatally stabbing another 22-year-old man in March 2020. Darius Cokely was tried for murder over the past week. A jury comprised of eight men and four women found Cokely guilty for stabbing Maurice Skeen during a brawl outside his home on 550 Madison Avenue.
ALBANY, NY
Troy police investigate shooting inside store

One person was shot inside a store on Thursday afternoon, according to Troy police. The shooting happened at the City Market Deli on Middleburgh Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue. No other customers were hurt, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421...
TROY, NY
Thieves target dozens of cars in Berkshire County

Police in the Berkshires are investigating after 40 cars across three towns were either stolen or broken into. Eight cars were affected in Dalton, 15 in Lee, and 17 in Becket, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. Five cars in total were stolen, three of...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Drivers injured in head-on Latham crash

Two drivers are in the hospital, recovering from severe injuries, after getting into a bad crash in Latham. It happened at State Route 7 and Service Road around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a Jeep driven by a 63-year-old Hoosick Falls man was going eastbound on Route 7 when it...
LATHAM, NY
North Country plow drivers gear up for busy night

Snowplow drivers in Warren County were gearing up for the snow like many others around the Capital Region. A lot of the crews were already out on the road before the snow started. The Department of Public Works superintendent in Glens Falls, Tom Girard, assures they are fully staffed and...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Saratoga spa gets new home, name

Saratoga Botanicals Organic Spa has moved from Henry Street to Excelsior Avenue. It has a new name – Botanicals Spa. The new location is a “concept spa,” a place where when you enter the spa – you feel like you’re stepping into nature. It will...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Albany trio thriving with their own hair salon

The pandemic hit businesses hard – especially local ones. However, a group of women at an Albany hair salon hung in there and is still thriving. Juanita Clay, Vontoyia Marshall and Taria Davis crossed paths working together at salons throughout the Capital Region. They decided to become their own bosses by joining forces five years ago and opening Vanité Hair Studio on Delaware Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Two Capital Region hospitals recognized for how technology helps patients

Two Albany Med Health Systems hospitals are among the “most wired” in the nation. Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital have made the list by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. The group looks at how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical...
ALBANY, NY
Civil rights activist reacts to UAlbany lawsuit

An alleged violent attack on a UAlbany basketball player has now sparked a federal civil rights lawsuit. There is no real debate about the incident, but there is plenty of controversy over whether. race is the main factor. Head Coach Dwayne Killings, who is Black, admits he roughed up a...
ALBANY, NY
Colleagues remember Albany firefighter

Flags across the City of Albany remained at half-staff Thursday as the community mourned a firefighter who died after a cardiac event while off duty Saturday. Edward Verhoff, or Eddie, as friends called him, was just two weeks shy of his 46th birthday when he died Saturday. He also served...
ALBANY, NY
NYSED asks all school districts to drop Native American mascots

The New York State Education Department issued guidance Thursday evening, asking all school districts to retire Native American mascots. The guidance names the Cambridge Central School District, who voted to retire their Indians team name logo and mascot last year, but since reversed that decision. “School districts that continue to...
CAMBRIDGE, NY
We Salute You: The Marotta Family

Please join us in saluting The Marotta Family of Amsterdam. Brothers Alfred, Eugene and Peter all served in various branches during World War II. Their father, Eugene, left Amsterdam High at 17 to also serve. Thank you for your service.
AMSTERDAM, NY

