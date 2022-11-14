The pandemic hit businesses hard – especially local ones. However, a group of women at an Albany hair salon hung in there and is still thriving. Juanita Clay, Vontoyia Marshall and Taria Davis crossed paths working together at salons throughout the Capital Region. They decided to become their own bosses by joining forces five years ago and opening Vanité Hair Studio on Delaware Avenue in Albany.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO