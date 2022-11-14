Firefighters Save Florida Woman After Car Crashes Into Pond

A woman is alive today, thanks to Firefighters and Medics who literally jumped to her rescue over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, personnel from several Clearwater Fire & Rescue stations responded to a report of a car in a pond – with the driver trapped inside.

The first crew on the scene spotted the vehicle more than 25 feet from shore with just the rear hatch window showing.

Rescue personnel dashed into the water, dived down, and immediately broke the rear window to try to get the woman out, but she was stuck inside, holding on to one crew member’s arm.

Personnel was then able to break another window on the rear passenger door and an effort to get the woman out ensued.

Officials say the car was now submerged in 8 to 10 feet of water and crew members made multiple dives, holding their breath in an attempt to free her.

“She finally was freed from the car through the rear passenger window and was brought to shore in full cardiac arrest. She was transported to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she was last listed in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery,” said Clearwater Fire & Rescue.

The total amount of time from when personnel arrived on the scene to when the woman was transported was 12 minutes, according to officials.

“Five of our crew members were treated after the incident, including four who were cut by glass. We are grateful for the lifesaving work of Lt. Ben McBride, Fire Medic Mason Marty, Fire Medic Stephanie Nuszkowski, Driver-Operator Adam Mittler, Fire Medic Logan Campbell, Lt. Wade Bishop, Fire Medic Logan Cruz, and others who responded to the call,” said CFR.

Thank a Firefighter/Medic today.

