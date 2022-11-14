ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Page Six

Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber

Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
HollywoodLife

Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries

Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive

Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people

Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
Popculture

Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash

The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Denver

Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash

Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
AURORA, CO
TMZ.com

Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life

Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
People

Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns

Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
RadarOnline

Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center

Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage

Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.Reportedly one of Leno's vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. Officials at the hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read: "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition...
BURBANK, CA
