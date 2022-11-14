Read full article on original website
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach HarborOcean Earth GreenRedondo Beach, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Bandaged Jay Leno seen treating third-degree burns in hyperbaric chamber
Jay Leno is receiving various forms of treatment for his third-degree burns. In video obtained by “Inside Edition,” the “Jay Leno’s Garage” host lies in a hyperbaric chamber where his left arm can be seen bandaged almost to his elbow while just his right hand is wrapped. A brief glimpse also reveals Leno’s face is entirely wrapped in gauze. Dr. Peter Grossman explained that the hyperbaric chamber helps to “decrease swelling” and “increase blood flow with good oxygenation,” as well as decrease bacteria. Grossman also shared Wednesday that Leno, 72, was in “good” condition after undergoing one surgery that was described as a “grafting procedure.” “His...
Jay Leno’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About The Comedian’s Wife After His ‘Serious Burn’ Injuries
Mavis Leno and Jay have been married for over 40 years. Mavis Leno is a philanthropist. Jay Leno was hospitalized following burns from a car accident on Sunday , November 13. Jay Leno was hospitalized for burns on Sunday, November 13. The comedian was taken to the Grossman Burn Center following the incident and canceled appearances as he recovers. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said in a statement to DailyMail. Through his recovery, he’ll have his wife Mavis Leno, 76, by his side.
Popculture
Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update
Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement
The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
Man Dies After Jumping 40 Feet from Calif. Pier, Following Woman Who Returned to Shore Alive
Fenton Auston Dee III, 44, was pulled from the water and transported to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach where he was pronounced dead A 44-year-old man died Sunday after jumping 40 feet from the Huntington Beach Pier into the choppy water below, after he followed a woman who jumped before him, authorities in California said. Fenton Auston Dee III, from Norwalk, Calif., was pulled from the water by surfers before first responders transported him to a nearby hospital in Newport Beach, where he was pronounced dead, according to The Los Angeles...
Bodycam footage shows horrific aftermath of head-on crash caused by 'drunk' teen, 18, who sped at 150mph down the wrong lane in his Ford Mustang, killing two people
Bodycam footage has revealed the horrific aftermath of a head-on crash caused by a 'drunk' teen who was speeding at 150mph down the wrong lane in a Ford Mustang, killing two people. Police released a clip of the first officer frantically trying to comprehend the scene after Luke Christopher House,...
Popculture
Metal Band Involved in Serious Rollover Crash
The quartet musicians who make up American metalcore band Silent Planet are recovering, and counting their blessings, after they were involved in a rollover accident in Nevada earlier this month. As the band headed out on tour, and after just a single show, their van rolled down a snowy embankment and landed upside down on the side of the road, resulting in one band member being rushed to the hospital.
Four Teens Killed In Car Crash After Reportedly Performing Viral TikTok Trend ‘The Kia Challenge’
An investigation continues to unfold the details of a deadly tragedy. Four teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash on the Kensington Expressway Monday morning in Buffalo, New York. According to the New York Post, the four teens, identified as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17;...
Aaron Carter claimed he suffered 100 seizures from ‘huffing & dusting’ as ‘air cans found at death scene’
AARON Carter claimed he suffered 100 seizures from a 'huffing and dusting' addiction, as sources claim air cans were discovered at the scene of his tragic death. The 34-year-old's lifeless body was found in the bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California, on the morning of Saturday, November 5, by his terrified house-sitter.
Girl, 12, dead, a dozen others injured, including kids, after crash
Police say eight teens were packed into a Dodge Journey that was reported stolen when the 15-year-old driver smashed into a Toyota Tacoma on Saturday night. A 12-year-old girl died in the crash. The seven others in that car were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injuries.The four occupants of the Tacoma were 6 months old, 3, 29 and 31, and they were also all taken to the hospital; the two adults with life-threatening injuries.The crash happened near South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive Saturday just after 7 p.m. in Aurora.Police say the Dodge Journey was reported...
TMZ.com
Jay Leno Sprayed With Gasoline that Erupted in Fire, Friend Saved His Life
Jay Leno could have died in the fire that erupted in his Burbank garage -- it was that serious -- and we've learned it was a friend of his who may have saved his life. Jay tells TMZ from his hospital bed ... he was working on his 1907 White Steam Car in his famed garage this past Saturday, fixing a clogged fuel line. He says there was a fuel leak and gasoline sprayed on his face and hands. Almost simultaneously a spark triggered an explosion, setting the comedian on fire.
Construction worker, 34, dies in death plunge from bridge into traffic as horror details of the freak accident emerge
A CONSTRUCTION worker plunged to his death after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic. Jeremy Rozan, 34, was thrown into the left-hand lane after falling through a bridge that spans a major expressway in Queens, New York, on Tuesday. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said he was hit...
Shark Pushes California Woman Out Of Water: 'I Saw It Clamp On My Leg'
She was resting in the water during a morning swim.
Jay Leno's Doctor Shares Wife Mavis Is 'Obviously Very Concerned' as He Recovers from Severe Burns
Dr. Peter Grossman shared that the comedian was "walking around and cracking jokes," and that Leno even "passed out cookies to children in the burn unit" after his hospitalization this weekend Jay Leno's wife Mavis is worried about him as he recovers from second and third degree burns after a gasoline fire. Dr. Peter Grossman, a plastic surgeon and medical doctor at the Grossman Burn Center and West Hills Hospital where the former Tonight Show host was treated, said during a press conference on Wednesday that Mavis Leno is "obviously...
Two Sisters Die After Falling Down Uncovered Sewage Drain
Residents blame the city's administration for the poor state of the streets.
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
Anne Heche estate sued by woman whose home was destroyed in fatal car crash
Anne Heche’s estate has been sued by the woman whose Los Angeles home was destroyed in the car crash that ended the actor’s life. Heche, 53, died on Aug. 14 after being removed from life support nine days after she crashed her Mini Cooper into Lynne Mishele’s Mar Vista home, sparking a fire.
See Carol Burnett’s longtime, 13th-floor Los Angeles condo for sale for $4.2 million
Legendary actress and comedian Carol Burnett is selling her dazzling longtime Los Angeles pied-à-terre in the Wilshire Westwood building for $4.2 million. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,800-square-foot home was completely remodeled in 2011, but the condo’s brilliant views of the Santa Monica Mountains from every room remain. “This is...
Jay Leno's Wife Looks Somber Visiting Wounded Husband As He Recovers From 'Serious Burns' At Treatment Center
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, looked somber as she visited her husband at the Los Angeles hospital where he is being treated for "serious burns" to his face after a steam car fire, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 72-year-old comedian was working on one of his steam cars when it erupted, spraying gas all over Leno and causing a fire. Leno sustained "serious burns" from the accident and was rushed to a local Burbank emergency room.The talk show host was then transported to the Grossman Burn Center for further specialized treatment. Mavis appeared disheveled — understandably so — as she and another...
Jay Leno burned in car fire at Burbank garage
Comedian and former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank.Reportedly one of Leno's vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.Leno, 72, was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for treatment, the website reported. Officials at the hospital issued a statement following the incident, which read: "Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition...
