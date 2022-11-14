Read full article on original website
Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays
KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines
KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
Celebration of Lights: Purgatory Pies
HASTINGS, Neb. — Jerry Allen is the owner of the new downtown business Purgatory Pies. We spoke to him during the Celebration of Lights.
Nebraska tree growers experiencing drought effects amid the holiday season
HASTINGS, NEB. — Dry conditions still continue to affect some farmers throughout central Nebraska. For some, it may be too soon to be singing Christmas tunes but it wouldn’t be a holiday season without that special fir or pine tree. Now some tree growers I spoke to say...
Gateway Farm Expo returns after a year of many economic challenges for farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. — The longest running farm show in the state, Gateway Farm Expo, has returned to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to give guidance to farmers and ranchers impacted by multiple challenges this year. Every year the farm show comes back after harvest season, allowing farmers and ranchers to...
UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
TJ Davis repeats as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Kearney football team has placed 15 on the 2022 All-MIAA team with redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis repeating as Offensive Player of the Year. The league's 11 head coaches vote on the makeup of the squad and cannot vote for their own players. Davis...
Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
Hastings man sentenced for meth
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts.. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
Defense questions how Hall County inmate was able to escape jail custody
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A corrections officer testified he was fired after he failed to shackle an inmate with a violent history who had been taken to the hospital. However it's not jail employees on trial but Tyler Manka, a man accused of escape and kidnapping. Two corrections officers...
