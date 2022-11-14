ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Two Rivers: Have a happy and healthy holidays

KEARNEY, Neb. — If you'd like to give yourself the gift of better health during the holidays, Two Rivers Public Health Department has some ideas. Liz Wiens has tips to add more movement to your day and healthy foods to your plate. How does one stay active during the...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK hosts World Affairs Conference in hopes to cross physical, invisible lines

KEARNEY, Neb. — According to organizers at UNK's World Affairs Conference, around 6% of Nebraska's population is not U.S.-born. Over the last two days, participants had the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers and guest lecturers, in hopes of “crossing the line.”. This so-called line can be physical,...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

UNK men's hoops wins home opener over Manhattan Christian

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored 24 points, one shy of his career-high, and Nebraska Kearney sunk 10 second half three pointers to fly by Manhattan Christian (Kan.) College, 89-54, Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. This was...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

TJ Davis repeats as MIAA Offensive Player of the Year

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Kearney football team has placed 15 on the 2022 All-MIAA team with redshirt senior quarterback TJ Davis repeating as Offensive Player of the Year. The league's 11 head coaches vote on the makeup of the squad and cannot vote for their own players. Davis...
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Fonner Park hopes to finish construction of temporary casino by mid-December

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Fonner Park racing facility will soon house the temporary Grand Island Casino that many people have been waiting for. Currently construction is happening inside the concourse of Fonner Park. There is not a specific date yet as to when the temporary Grand Island Casino will open, but they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hall County Courthouse evacuated, no credible threat found

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Hall County Courthouse was evacuated just as jurors had come back with a verdict in a high profile trial. Multiple law enforcement officers on scene indicated there was a bomb threat and evacuated the courthouse staff and visitors. Jurors in the Tyler Manka case...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings man sentenced for meth

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in federal prison after he was found with over two dozen bags of meth. Federal officials said Robert Williams, 52, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On July 9th of 2020,...
HASTINGS, NE
foxnebraska.com

GIPD release photos of liquor store robbery suspects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have released pictures of the suspects involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store over the weekend. Police said they are looking for more information involving three men involved in the robbery at Y&N Liquor, 409 N. Broadwell Ave., Suite 4, early Saturday morning.
foxnebraska.com

Grand Island Police investigating Sonic robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating yet another robbery. The most recent one occurred around 10:15 p.m. Monday at Sonic Drive In, 2117 South Locust St. Capt. Jim Duering says an unknown person wearing a camouflage mask entered the restaurant’s building and pointed a handgun at an employee.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
foxnebraska.com

Jury finds Manka guilty in Hall County escape case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A jury has found a Grand Island man guilty of escape after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff. Manka is guilty on 8 out of 9 counts.. He was found not guilty of using a weapon in commission of burglary.
HALL COUNTY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Hastings City Council approves zoning for horse racetrack, casino

HASTINGS, Neb. — The Hastings City Council has voted 6-2 to approve zoning for a horse racetrack and casino. HASTINGS PLANNING COMMISSION APPROVES NEXT STEP FOR 'RACINO'. This comes after a vote failed for the "racino" in March. At that time, Mayor Corey Stutte said the city would continue to look into other possible locations as the majority of the community was not opposed to the racino, just the location.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy