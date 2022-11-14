ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives

RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining.  But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history

As of Monday morning, California’s sports gambling propositions are on track for some of the most embarrassing losses in state history. Proposition 26, which would have legalized sports betting on tribal lands, is losing 69% to 31%, while Proposition 27, which tried to legalize online gambling, is losing by an astonishing 83% to 17%. There is not a single county in California that went majority yes for either ballot measure.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

California residents are paying over 800 dollars more each month due to inflation

money out of walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over $9,476 more per year. (source) This is also the highest amount of inflation in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Coast News

Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races

REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
ENCINITAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy