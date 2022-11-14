Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California COVID-19 numbers spiking at rate similar to summer surge, latest data show
Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations have climbed quickly in California in recent weeks, likely fueled at least in part by new, contagious COVID-19 subvariants overtaking older strains, as well the arrival of colder weather. The statewide daily case rate jumped to 8.8 per 100,000 residents, the California Department of Public Health...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tribes celebrate as biggest dam removal project in history is about to start in California
The biggest dam-removal project in history moved one step closer to reality Thursday after the federal government cleared a key regulatory hurdle that would allow demolition to begin on four hydroelectric dams along California’s border with Oregon. The decision Thursday by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allows PacifiCorp, a...
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Showdown looms over changes in California rooftop solar incentives
RICHMOND – On Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will consider a plan to change the incentives offered to owners of rooftop solar panels. Proponents of the change say it would make the system fairer, but solar advocates fear it would cut consumer demand for the technology.People with solar panels on their roofs don't pay for the energy they use when the sun is shining. But the law also grants them credit toward their bills for any extra energy that gets sent to the grid. It's called "net metering" and it's worked well at Jason Smith's home in Richmond."Before,...
SFGate
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
KPBS
California regulators close to new solar rules
San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
Opinion: After His Re-Election Newsom Pivots to California’s Homelessness Crisis
As he was celebrating his landslide re-election last Tuesday night, a reporter asked Gavin Newsom what his most important issue would be during his second term. He quickly replied that it would be confronting homelessness and the state’s chronic shortage of housing. It was a déjà vu moment. Nearly...
How ‘blue’ is California? What the midterm election tells us
California could be more purple than blue. Election data from the 2022 midterm election, provided by the Associated Press, shows that some counties in the Golden State voted more conservatively on specific propositions and candidates. The miniature “red wave” allowed some House Republicans in California to retain their seats in the U.S. Congress. However, other […]
KSBW.com
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
As of Monday morning, California’s sports gambling propositions are on track for some of the most embarrassing losses in state history. Proposition 26, which would have legalized sports betting on tribal lands, is losing 69% to 31%, while Proposition 27, which tried to legalize online gambling, is losing by an astonishing 83% to 17%. There is not a single county in California that went majority yes for either ballot measure.
California finally invested in the economic success of its street vendors
California street vendors have faced barriers that prevented them from growing their business and becoming successful. A new law could increase economic opportunity in this long overlooked sector.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
California residents are paying over 800 dollars more each month due to inflation
money out of walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over $9,476 more per year. (source) This is also the highest amount of inflation in the country.
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
Comments / 0