Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Dothan burglary suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man linked to an August pawn shop burglary has been captured, according to police. In a release from Dothan Police, 24-year-old Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd of Dothan was located during the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 16. Byrd, a wanted felon, had three outstanding...
wtvy.com
ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
wtvy.com
Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes. News 4 has been gathering those discussions and reactions. Here is what you...
wtvy.com
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
wtvy.com
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
wdhn.com
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
wtvy.com
Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling of the Peanut Festival parade shooting last weekend when they met on Tuesday. “I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.
wdhn.com
Two injured in Dothan shooting after son pulls gun to protect mother, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Two are in the hospital after police say a son tried to protect his mother by shooting at a man she was fighting with, per the Dothan Police Department. Around 7:52 a.m. Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 Block of Donna Drive.
wtvy.com
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suspected killer Coley McCraney will remain locked up until his April trial on charges that he shot two Dothan teens more than two decades ago. Dale County Circuit Judge William Filmore on Wednesday denied McCraney’s latest bond request and set the spring trial date. McCraney...
wtvy.com
Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
dothanpd.org
Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot
On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
WJHG-TV
Sneads woman arrested for drug and ammunition possession
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads woman was arrested last week after police say drugs and ammunition were found at her house. On Nov. 8, Sneads Police assisted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation into 44-year-old Patty Duncan. Officers say probable cause was found to charge her with criminal mischief, burglary, and grand theft, as well as obtaining a search warrant for her residence.
NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
Gunfire erupts at Alabama peanut parade; 1 killed, 1 wounded as thousands flee in terror
Gunshots erupted at the end of a south Alabama city’s signature annual event, a parade capping off the National Peanut Festival, leaving one person dead, another wounded and sending terrified spectators ducking for cover. With thousands of people lining the streets of Dothan on Saturday, the parade was nearing...
Alabama woman allegedly in relationship with ex-prosecutor who handled her case strikes plea deal
A defendant in an Alabama drug case who claimed she was in an “online relationship” with a former Houston County prosecutor who was handling her case has reportedly agreed to a plea deal. Jamie Connolly, 52, of Enterprise, would serve four years in prison of a 20-year split...
wtvy.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
wtvy.com
NPF parade shooting caught on video
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
wtvy.com
Houston County chairman, commissioners take office
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County government has a new look as three of its five seats got fresh occupants on Wednesday, including Brandon Shoupe who became chairman after serving eight years as commissioner. There are two new faces on the commission—Tracy Adams and James Ivey, who represent Districts 2...
Comments / 1