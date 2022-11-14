ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

rewind1051.com

Greene County man arrested for narcotic charges

A Greene County man is in custody as a result of several narcotic-related search warrants. According to a new release, the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force executed multiple search warrants on Monday. Among the items seized included 35 pounds of marijuana, 15 ounces of Cocaine and 750 dollars in...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
rewind1051.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
rewind1051.com

Covid death reported in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting just one COVID-related death in the commonwealth since last Friday. That’s the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since the onset of the pandemic. In numbers released this morning, V-D-H reported nearly 29-hundred new cases of coronavirus from Friday to today.
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

EMU Women’s Basketball loses conference opener to Washington & Lee

HARRISONBURG, Va. – EMU women’s basketball kicked off ODAC play on Wednesday, welcoming Washington and Lee to Yoder Arena. Big second and fourth quarters from the Generals propelled them to an 83-44 win over EMU. Records: EMU 2-2, 0-1 ODAC | Washington and Lee 2-0, 2-0 ODAC. Highlights.
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU to kick off against Coastal Carolina at Noon on Nov. 26 on ESPNU

BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN and the Sun Belt Conference have announced that James Madison’s regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26 will kick off at noon and be nationally televised on ESPNU. This will be JMU’s third all-time meeting against the Chanticleers, with the series knotted...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball drops exhibition at Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s basketball team took on Division I Radford in an exhibition game on Monday night and fell to the Highlanders, 97-46. The Basics. • The Highlanders opened the game on a 5-0 run before Alec Topper knocked down a jumper to put the Eagles on the board. BC put together a 6-0 run of their own to take the lead 6-5 in the early stages after a Mikey Ayala basket.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Men’s Hoops adds prep forward Jaylen Carey

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Incoming freshman Jaylen Carey has signed a National Letter of Intent to join James Madison men’s basketball for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Mark Byington announced on Tuesday afternoon. Carey is a 6-8 forward from Davie, Fla., who will join the Dukes after a standout...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Men’s Basketball stays unbeaten with 95-69 win at Howard

WASHINGTON, D.C. – James Madison rolled to its fourth straight win to open the season on Tuesday night, battling to a 95-69 victory over Howard in non-conference basketball action at Burr Gymnasium. The Dukes (4-0) were efficient on offense once again, scoring 95 points for the fourth consecutive game...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Bridgwater WBB opens ODAC play with win at Randolph

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team opened up the ODAC schedule in style taking down Randolph 59-50 on Wednesday. Records: Bridgewater 4-0 (1-0 ODAC), Randolph 2-1 (0-1 ODAC) How It Happened. • The WildCats opened the game with a 5-0 run before Erika Nettles laid...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

BC’s Nice earns spot on D3Football.com Team of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — After a historic performance in Bridgewater College football’s win over Guilford, freshman linebacker Aaron Nice has earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week, which was released Tuesday morning. Nice, a native of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, set a school and ODAC record with...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

Former Dukes QB DiNucci drafted by XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Former James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci was drafted into the XFL on Tuesday, being selected by Head Coach Jim Haslett and the Seattle Sea Dragons. DiNucci, a 2019 AFCA First Team All-American, was one of most efficient passers in the FCS during his two seasons with the Dukes (2018-19).
HARRISONBURG, VA

