Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman
It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
Brawl of the Wild game seeing historically high-ticket prices
In Montana, no sporting event generates more excitement than the annual college football game between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State Bobcats.
montanasports.com
Bozeman High football aiming for another state title after 2019 win
BOZEMAN — On Friday, the Bozeman hawks will travel to Vigilante stadium in the brisk cold to take on Helena Capital for a chance at their fourth ever Class AA state title. The last one was in 2019 where the now seniors watched as wide-eyed freshman and even some current players were watching from the stands dreaming of a day they would get to experience the feeling of a hoisting a trophy,
montanasports.com
"It speaks for itself": Montana aware of Brawl of the Wild hype but focusing on execution
MISSOULA — The Brawl of Wild is quickly approaching, and with the annual showdown between Montana’s best only days away the Griz shared their thoughts before heading into Bozeman. "I assume we’ll be an underdog in the game," said coach Bobby Hauck. "But we’ve beaten this opponent 73...
Cat-Griz 2022: College GameDay, football fans hit Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Bozeman Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.
montanasports.com
What's in a name? 25 years ago, "Brawl of the Wild" quietly debuted. Now it's everywhere — and here to stay
BILLINGS — The phrase “Brawl of the Wild” first appeared in the Nov. 16, 1997 editions of the Missoulian, the day after the Montana football team whipped Weber State and six days before the Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats would tangle in what turned out to be one of the most thrilling games in the history of the rivalry.
montanasports.com
121st Brawl of the Wild: Montana Grizzlies season in review
MISSOULA — With the 121st Brawl of the Wild on deck this week, we'll take a look back at how the Grizzlies got to this point of the season, as they enter the game 7-3 and are looking for their second straight win over the Bobcats. The Grizzlies entered...
Everything you need to know about Cat/Griz parking, rules, and closures
Warm clothes and some patience will be required for the 2022 Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday. Both Friday and Saturday come with some strict rules for Cat/Griz parking and what times gates will be open. WE WILL UPDATE WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS AS THEY ARE RELEASED. With ESPN...
Brawl of the Wild: Bigger than football, and bigger than a rivalry game
The annual Brawl of the Wild helps support the Missoula Food Bank and the American Red Cross with a local and friendly competition
montanasports.com
Bars and breweries in Bozeman stocking up, expecting big crowds with Cat-Griz and College GameDay in town
BOZEMAN — Breweries and bars in Bozeman are expecting a boom in business this Saturday and it’s all because of the Cat-Griz football game. The Rocking R Bar is easily one of the more popular bars in town. People flock there during the daytime for the dining atmosphere, but when the sun goes down — that’s when Tim Benson, the general manager, says they do their best business.
montanarightnow.com
Your pick: Who should be the celebrity guest picker on GameDay in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's tradition! When ESPN College GameDay comes to town, a celebrity guest is chosen to pick who they think will win the game. It hasn't been announced yet who will be selected for Saturday's show in Bozeman. We want to know who you think should be the...
montanasports.com
Montana State's Marqui Johnson earns Big Sky honor after 242-yard, four-TD outburst
FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Marqui Johnson was named the Big Sky Conference's offensive co-player of the week on Monday. Johnson, a sophomore receiver, was plugged to the running back rotation last week at Cal Poly and rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 78, 71, 36 and 12 yards and averaged a school-record 18.6 yards per carry.
montanarightnow.com
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
NBCMontana
Fresh snowfall on the way!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
Wind Chill: -25 Possible Overnight Thursday for Bozeman Area
With setup for such an incredibly busy weekend at hand, a Wind Chill Advisory for the Bozeman area and much of SW Montana is not terribly welcome. Wind chill of -25 are certainly possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning. It's almost a perfect storm. With a few inches of fresh...
Traffic snarled Monday on Bozeman Hill
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Comments / 0