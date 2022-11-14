ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

ESPN College GameDay bus arrives in Bozeman ahead of Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The ESPN College GameDay bus is officially in Bozeman ahead of the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. This marks the first time ESPN College GameDay has visited a Big Sky campus. “College football fans all over America are about to learn what everyone in Big Sky...
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

5 Things You Need to Know About College Gameday in Bozeman

It's finally happening. After years of campaigning, ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Montana for one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in college football; Cat/Griz. Ladies and gentlemen, this has been a long time coming and is huge news for the state of Montana. Unless you're like my coworker, who hadn't heard of College Gameday until it was announced that they were coming to Bozeman, you most likely understand how big of a deal it is. The national attention both teams will receive on Saturday could result in improved recruiting and financial contributions. I think you get the point. It's a really big deal.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Bozeman High football aiming for another state title after 2019 win

BOZEMAN — On Friday, the Bozeman hawks will travel to Vigilante stadium in the brisk cold to take on Helena Capital for a chance at their fourth ever Class AA state title. The last one was in 2019 where the now seniors watched as wide-eyed freshman and even some current players were watching from the stands dreaming of a day they would get to experience the feeling of a hoisting a trophy,
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

121st Brawl of the Wild: Montana Grizzlies season in review

MISSOULA — With the 121st Brawl of the Wild on deck this week, we'll take a look back at how the Grizzlies got to this point of the season, as they enter the game 7-3 and are looking for their second straight win over the Bobcats. The Grizzlies entered...
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Bars and breweries in Bozeman stocking up, expecting big crowds with Cat-Griz and College GameDay in town

BOZEMAN — Breweries and bars in Bozeman are expecting a boom in business this Saturday and it’s all because of the Cat-Griz football game. The Rocking R Bar is easily one of the more popular bars in town. People flock there during the daytime for the dining atmosphere, but when the sun goes down — that’s when Tim Benson, the general manager, says they do their best business.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State's Marqui Johnson earns Big Sky honor after 242-yard, four-TD outburst

FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State's Marqui Johnson was named the Big Sky Conference's offensive co-player of the week on Monday. Johnson, a sophomore receiver, was plugged to the running back rotation last week at Cal Poly and rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 78, 71, 36 and 12 yards and averaged a school-record 18.6 yards per carry.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Snow-covered commute, record cold settles in tonight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region-Potomac and the Seeley Lake Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter

Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Fresh snowfall on the way!

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 12PM Wednesday through 12AM Thursday for the West Glacier Region-Flathead/Mission Valleys. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Snow will be slow to develop, as the front has slowed quite a bit from previous forecasts. Snow is still expected to fall with the frontal passage. Post frontal winds up to 35 mph may cause blowing snow and lowered visibilities.
MONTANA STATE

