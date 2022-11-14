Read full article on original website
Related
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor touts job growth, expansion of workforce training
As Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to leave office, he says it’s vital for Arkansas to continue growing its workforce. Speaking to business executives, legislators and community leaders Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, Hutchinson touted the expansion of several industries during his two terms in office.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
talkbusiness.net
Ammo maker Fiocchi announces 120-job expansion in Little Rock
Italy-based ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) it was building a second manufacturing facility in Little Rock that will employ 120 people. The company announced it had selected a 281-acre site at the Port of Little Rock, where it will invest $41.5 million to produce primer, the bullet’s ignition compound and parts that ignite the gunpowder.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
talkbusiness.net
Envirotech posts a positive net income in the third quarter
Envirotech Vehicles, the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas, posted third quarter net income of $126,749 in the first quarter as a publicly held company. The gain was a wide swing from the $850,475 loss in the same quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $3.882 million, well ahead of...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls
Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Native grasses, biochar, silvopasture part of Arkansas carbon sequestration study
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Reintroduction of deep-rooting native grasses like Big Blue Stem and Indiangrass, along with biochar soil amendments and planting more trees in cattle pastures, are part of a proposed strategy to store more carbon in American grasslands. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will take...
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
5newsonline.com
ADH reporting surge in flu cases across Arkansas
Since Oct. 2, 2022, more than 7,000 cases of the flu have been reported in Arkansas. The state is reporting 14 flu-related deaths so far this season.
talkbusiness.net
Gov. Hutchinson touts accomplishments, pushes domestic manufacturing
Speculation has swirled that Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for President in 2024. At the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday (Nov. 14) the outgoing governor didn’t make any announcements but he touched on a lot of national policy themes. Inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain...
Kait 8
Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
magnoliareporter.com
The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?
Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues
Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment
Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
Kait 8
Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
Comments / 0