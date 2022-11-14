ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor touts job growth, expansion of workforce training

As Gov. Asa Hutchinson prepares to leave office, he says it’s vital for Arkansas to continue growing its workforce. Speaking to business executives, legislators and community leaders Tuesday at the annual meeting of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce in Little Rock, Hutchinson touted the expansion of several industries during his two terms in office.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
talkbusiness.net

Ammo maker Fiocchi announces 120-job expansion in Little Rock

Italy-based ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) it was building a second manufacturing facility in Little Rock that will employ 120 people. The company announced it had selected a 281-acre site at the Port of Little Rock, where it will invest $41.5 million to produce primer, the bullet’s ignition compound and parts that ignite the gunpowder.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Envirotech posts a positive net income in the third quarter

Envirotech Vehicles, the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas, posted third quarter net income of $126,749 in the first quarter as a publicly held company. The gain was a wide swing from the $850,475 loss in the same quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $3.882 million, well ahead of...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls

Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge

ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Gov. Hutchinson touts accomplishments, pushes domestic manufacturing

Speculation has swirled that Gov. Asa Hutchinson will run for President in 2024. At the Mississippi County Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday (Nov. 14) the outgoing governor didn’t make any announcements but he touched on a lot of national policy themes. Inflation, higher interest rates, and supply chain...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas Medicaid client info released in data breach

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Those who have a Medicaid plan in Arkansas will need to be extra cautious in the coming weeks. According to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, the agency discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying affected clients. A news release explained...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

The 2022 Election: Where did Arkansas voters turn out the most?

Voter turnout in Arkansas didn't break any records during the 2022 midterms. Some counties had high participation and some had low turnout. One week out from the election, the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said 906,597 ballots were cast in the election. That equals turnout of 50.39%, just below Secretary of State John Thurston's earlier prediction of 51%.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues

Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stephanie Leguichard

Arkansas voters reject marijuana legalization amendment

Commercial cannabis greenhouse facilityImage from Wikimedia Commons. On Tuesday, November 8th, voters around the country weighed in on a contentious issue at the polls: marijuana legalization. In five states, namely Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota, voters participated in direct ballot initiatives related to marijuana.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Gas prices continue to fall in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price of gasoline in Arkansas fell last week, according to a Gasbuddy.com survey. In a news release, the price per gallon in the Natural State is $3.20 a cent and a half lower than last week. However, Arkansas prices are still nearly 16 cents...
ARKANSAS STATE

